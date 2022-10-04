ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul says challenged concealed carry gun law will be upheld in court

The state law that tightened requirements for concealed carry of firearms in New York will be upheld despite a legal challenge to the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked some aspects of the law, including requirements for licensing and restrictions on where...
State
New York State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo community leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo community leaders want Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation changing the state's wrongful death law. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes was joined by supporters of the Grieving Families Act and some family members of victims of the Tops shooting, urging the governor to take action.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
#Guns#Volunteers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The New York Legislature
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23

The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
ELECTIONS
Syracuse.com

Losing Senate candidate Angi Renna continues group’s effort to discredit 2020 elections

Angi Renna, a Republican who lost a Senate race two years ago, has taken the next step toward filing a lawsuit against Onondaga County over the accuracy of the 2020 election. Renna has been the only public face of a secretive group attempting to call into question the results of dozens of races in New York state. Last summer, she hosted a public meeting on behalf of New York Citizens Audit.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York Democrats tout CHIPS Act in big week of tech manufacturing project announcements as Election Day nears

With the midterm elections just over a month away and concerns about the economy atop voters’ minds, New York Democrats at various office levels seized the opportunity to tout major announcements in technological manufacturing projects this week in several parts of the state, as well as the legislation instrumental in making those projects possible.
ELECTIONS
94.3 Lite FM

Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?

Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Life Changing Money For Adults In New York State

You are probably the kind of person who has been working your entire life. When people talk about work, you proudly tell them that "you have had a job since you were 16"! Perhaps even before 16 for you? Ever feel like you still can't make ends meet?. There is...
