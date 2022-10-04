Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul says challenged concealed carry gun law will be upheld in court
The state law that tightened requirements for concealed carry of firearms in New York will be upheld despite a legal challenge to the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked some aspects of the law, including requirements for licensing and restrictions on where...
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY Senate GOP candidate Joe Pinion: Are things better now than when Schumer took office?
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Yonkers native Joe Pinion played football at Colgate University. Now he's trying to tackle Chuck Schumer. The U.S. Senate candidate isn't well-known by most New Yorkers, but he's a political commentator, securing his own cable show on Newsmax which he left when he chose to run for office.
Temporary restraining order against NY’s concealed carry permit laws
A federal judge called multiple parts of New York's new gun laws unconstitutional and NEWS 10 has reaction from local gun shops on this latest decision.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo community leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo community leaders want Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation changing the state's wrongful death law. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes was joined by supporters of the Grieving Families Act and some family members of victims of the Tops shooting, urging the governor to take action.
Italian Americans push back against proposal to end Columbus Day in New York state
Democratic Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes, who is Indigenous, formally introduced legislation at the end of September to end the holiday in New York state and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
Draft resolution requests State to repeal Conceal Carry Improvement Act
(WETM) – The New York State Conceal Carry Improvement Act is getting opposition from municipal government. Schuyler County is now joining Steuben County and a host of other counties across the state in opposition of the stringent requirements imposed by the new law. Attorney Steven Getman states “The ink was not even dry in the […]
cnycentral.com
State lawmakers will use accountability benchmarks to hold Micron to it's promises for CNY
New York — New York State Assemblyman Al Stirpe is one of the main sponsors of the Green CHIPS legislation, signed by the governor in August. That came just weeks before Tuesday’s major announcement that Micron chose the Town of Clay's White Pine Commerce Park to build a massive semiconductor plant.
iheart.com
Gun Guy Reacts to Federal Judge Striking Down NY Gun Law on Dave Allen Show
Parts of New York State's new gun laws are being temporarily shot down by a federal judge. Reaction from "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
The Jewish Press
Jewish Gun Owners Sue New York Over Firearm Ban in Places of Worship
New York government officials are being sued in the Southern District Court of New York by a group of Jewish gun owners who claim that the state’s new gun control law infringes on their rights by forbidding them to carry a firearm in their place of worship. Plaintiffs Steven...
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
spectrumlocalnews.com
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23
The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
Losing Senate candidate Angi Renna continues group’s effort to discredit 2020 elections
Angi Renna, a Republican who lost a Senate race two years ago, has taken the next step toward filing a lawsuit against Onondaga County over the accuracy of the 2020 election. Renna has been the only public face of a secretive group attempting to call into question the results of dozens of races in New York state. Last summer, she hosted a public meeting on behalf of New York Citizens Audit.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York Democrats tout CHIPS Act in big week of tech manufacturing project announcements as Election Day nears
With the midterm elections just over a month away and concerns about the economy atop voters’ minds, New York Democrats at various office levels seized the opportunity to tout major announcements in technological manufacturing projects this week in several parts of the state, as well as the legislation instrumental in making those projects possible.
Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?
Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
Life Changing Money For Adults In New York State
You are probably the kind of person who has been working your entire life. When people talk about work, you proudly tell them that "you have had a job since you were 16"! Perhaps even before 16 for you? Ever feel like you still can't make ends meet?. There is...
