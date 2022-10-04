Read full article on original website
The Children’s Cabinet Launches 'The Best Place for Working Parents' in Nevada
Nevada has joined the national Best Place for Working Parents® partnership, offering real-time designations to businesses of all sizes whose family-friendly policies qualify through a first-of-its-kind, 3-minute online self-assessment. In its mission to support working parents, The Children’s Cabinet is launching Best Place for Working Parents® throughout Nevada to...
NV Energy Warns of Increased Scam Activity in Northern Nevada
This month, NV Energy has seen an uptick in utility scams targeting its customers in northern Nevada. The scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy then make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. This particular scam is seeking payment via Zelle. The phone number also looks like it comes from NV Energy.
Ashlee’s Toy Closet Needs Help Getting Toys to Florida
Ashlee’s Toy Closet is hoping to bring the toy closet to Sarasota, Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated Southern Florida and they're reaching out to the public for help in shipping toys. Ashlee Smith, the Founder of Ashlee's Toy Closet, explains, “We have the toys, to get there, we just...
Community Invited to Nevada State Fire Marshal Public Safety Day in Fernley
The Nevada State Fire Marshal, City of Fernley and participating agencies invite the community to join in on a family fun day filled with activities, tours of emergency vehicles, food, music, raffles and more!. There will be 20 plus vendors including the North Lyon Fire Protection District, REMSA / Care...
UNR researcher leads team to track chemicals through food web, mitigate impacts in Alaska
Scientists at the University of Nevada, Reno are leading an effort to understand the potential for human exposure to toxic substances that may persist in the environment from hundreds of formerly used defense sites in Alaska. “We are going to look for exactly what’s left over there and see how...
Department of Justice Finds State of Nevada Lacking in Behavioral Health Services
Yesterday the Department of Justice released a report finding the state of Nevada is lacking in community-based options to serve children with Behavioral Health Disabilities, and that the state is over relying on residential treatment facilities. According to the DOJ, this violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, failing to provide...
National Forest recreation facilities closing for winter at Lake Tahoe
The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) has begun the annual process of closing recreational facilities around the Lake Tahoe Basin for the winter season. Seasonal closures apply to many National Forest recreation sites including beaches, campgrounds, picnic areas and forest roads. Campgrounds, picnic areas, and beach...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
Above Average Water Year
Northern Nevada and California are both still in a drought and could use some more rain and snow. On the plus side, Reno came out a head of the game in terms of our water year with nearly nine inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport, which is 1.60 inches above normal or 122 percent of normal.
Joint Advisory Task Force to Address Overdoses in Nevada
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced that, in coordination with Governor Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford, a task force will be created to address the increasing rates of fatal and non-fatal overdoses. As reported by Overdose Data to Action, emergency department visits suspected of...
Florida's island dwellers dig out from Ian's destruction
ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Surrounded by Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents of one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity or other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, has...
Clarification: Election Security-Ohio story
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published October 5, 2022, The Associated Press reported that the Ohio Secretary of State’s office earlier this year identified just a single case of illegal voting, according to a Democratic Party official. The story should have included the fact that in a series of referrals since 2019, the Secretary of State’s office identified at least 548 cases of potential election fraud violations it referred to prosecutors.
3 People Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop on U.S. 6
Nevada State Police say they found five pounds of methamphetamine and 18 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop on U.S. 6 west of Ely last week. A trooper made the stop when they say their vehicle made a violation. It was during search that they found the drugs. Police...
Offender back in custody after walkaway
The Nevada Department of Corrections says an offender who drove away from his housing work assignment in Las Vegas back in May has been recaptured. Offender Jeremiah Nichols, #1069958, is back in custody at High Desert State Prison after driving away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May.
