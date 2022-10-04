ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

B105

Duluth’s First Haunted Drive-Thru Back For Second Year

We know all about the famous haunted houses sprinkled all around the Northland but if you're looking for one where you don't have to get out of your car, look no further than Tommy's Express Car Wash!. There are a bunch of haunted attractions in the Northland. From the Haunted...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

The Scariest Ever? Terrifying Photo Preview of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship

The ghosts move into the William A. Irvin this week with the opening of one of Minnesota's best-haunted attractions, Duluth's Haunted Ship. I got a chance to get a private tour of some of the new things coming to the Haunted Ship this year, and there were even some things they refused to show me, or had me delete photos of because we can't spoil the scare! OK, they didn't make me delete any photos, but I only got a tour of about half of the ship because of the work still being done to get ready for opening in other parts.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Minnesota Entertainment
Duluth, MN
WDIO-TV

Iron Range STEM showcase always an exciting educational opportunity

The Hibbing Memorial Building filled with 1300 sixth grade students on Friday. They attended the annual Iron Range STEM Showcase. It’s the first time since 2019 it’s been an in-person event. Over 50 hands-on experiments gave kids a chance to learn and explore and have fun. Some of...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD women’s hockey wins home opener in overtime

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was back at Amsoil Arena for their home opener against Minnesota State Mankato on Friday. A year ago the Bulldogs opened up the season on the road against Mankato, where they split the series. Friday however marked the teams first WCHA opponent.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing

10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
HIBBING, MN
B105

I-35 Duluth Ramp Closure For Lake Avenue + 5th Avenue October 11

A temporary ramp closure will have traffic impacts for drivers in Duluth along the busy I-35 corridor and in the downtown area. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a short-term, temporary exit ramp closure that will happen on Tuesday, October 11 during the daytime hours. According to details shared by MNDOT, the southbound exit ramp off of I-35 at Lake Avenue/5th Avenue West will be closed to all traffic on October 11 between the hours of 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Young stars shine early for No. 4 UMD men’s hockey

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team is off to a perfect 2-0 start to their season after sweeping Arizona State University last weekend. Already the fourth ranked squad is seeing positive impacts from their 10 freshmen, including forward Ben Steeves. Fresh out of the United States Hockey League (Sioux City) he tallied his first collegiate goal Sunday in the second period to lead ASU 2-1, then less than 60 seconds later he scored again.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about MN, including a 25%-49% above normal snowfall prediction for NE Minnesota & the Iron Range

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants

The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Former St. Louis County Jail Finds New Life As Apartment Complex

DULUTH, Minn. — After nearly 10 years of vacancy the former St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is finding new life, as an apartment complex. Not all is new as some historic elements will stay put right inside the units. Turning a 99-cell jail into a living space is...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

USPS mail delays in Superior due to policy changes

USPS has been experiencing some delivery issues in Superior, Wisconsin. While Bayfield’s mailing issue is more significant, with residents not receiving mail up to two weeks. However, the lack of mail delivered by USPS is becoming more of a problem in the Northland. On average, USPS processes 17.7 million...
SUPERIOR, WI

