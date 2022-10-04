Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Hometown Hero Outdoors is expanding their adventures to firefighters and EMTs
To help mark their 5th anniversary, Hometown Hero Outdoors is adding to the family. They are now including firefighters and EMTs in their groups of people who can apply for the free outdoor trips. Originally, it was law enforcement, military, and veterans. Les Albert is a field staff for the...
Duluth’s First Haunted Drive-Thru Back For Second Year
We know all about the famous haunted houses sprinkled all around the Northland but if you're looking for one where you don't have to get out of your car, look no further than Tommy's Express Car Wash!. There are a bunch of haunted attractions in the Northland. From the Haunted...
The Scariest Ever? Terrifying Photo Preview of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship
The ghosts move into the William A. Irvin this week with the opening of one of Minnesota's best-haunted attractions, Duluth's Haunted Ship. I got a chance to get a private tour of some of the new things coming to the Haunted Ship this year, and there were even some things they refused to show me, or had me delete photos of because we can't spoil the scare! OK, they didn't make me delete any photos, but I only got a tour of about half of the ship because of the work still being done to get ready for opening in other parts.
New Glik’s Men’s Clothing Store Has Officially Opened in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Earlier this year, we learned the Miller Hill Mall would be getting a new store and this one would fill a void that had existed in the mall for quite awhile. Glik's men's store would be 100% dedicated to men's clothing, something that hadn't existed in the mall previously. The...
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
Too Soon? Duluth’s Holiday Shopping Season Has Begun With Target Deal Days
I'm sure you've seen them in a number of stores while out shopping in the Northland. You've likely seen them when you're actually looking to get something for Halloween. Of course, I'm talking about Christmas displays. It seems these holiday items are on full display earlier each year. I guess...
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
WDIO-TV
Iron Range STEM showcase always an exciting educational opportunity
The Hibbing Memorial Building filled with 1300 sixth grade students on Friday. They attended the annual Iron Range STEM Showcase. It’s the first time since 2019 it’s been an in-person event. Over 50 hands-on experiments gave kids a chance to learn and explore and have fun. Some of...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey wins home opener in overtime
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was back at Amsoil Arena for their home opener against Minnesota State Mankato on Friday. A year ago the Bulldogs opened up the season on the road against Mankato, where they split the series. Friday however marked the teams first WCHA opponent.
WDIO-TV
Employees proud of progress at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing
10 commissioners for the state of Minnesota spent time learning more about what the 200 people at Detroit Diesel Reman in Hibbing do every day. They take electrical and other components from semis and buses, and remanufacture them so they can be used again. Employees take great pride in their...
I-35 Duluth Ramp Closure For Lake Avenue + 5th Avenue October 11
A temporary ramp closure will have traffic impacts for drivers in Duluth along the busy I-35 corridor and in the downtown area. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a short-term, temporary exit ramp closure that will happen on Tuesday, October 11 during the daytime hours. According to details shared by MNDOT, the southbound exit ramp off of I-35 at Lake Avenue/5th Avenue West will be closed to all traffic on October 11 between the hours of 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
WDIO-TV
Young stars shine early for No. 4 UMD men’s hockey
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team is off to a perfect 2-0 start to their season after sweeping Arizona State University last weekend. Already the fourth ranked squad is seeing positive impacts from their 10 freshmen, including forward Ben Steeves. Fresh out of the United States Hockey League (Sioux City) he tallied his first collegiate goal Sunday in the second period to lead ASU 2-1, then less than 60 seconds later he scored again.
WDIO-TV
No. 8 Cloquet-Carlton and No. 10 Esko girls soccer battle to scoreless draw
On Thursday night, the No. 10 Esko girls soccer team kicked off for the final time is this regular season. The Eskomos looked to rebound after suffering only their second loss of their season to Duluth Denfeld. No. 10 Cloquet-Carlton also looked to grab a regular season finale win after...
boreal.org
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about MN, including a 25%-49% above normal snowfall prediction for NE Minnesota & the Iron Range
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina.
Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants
The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
FOX 21 Online
Former St. Louis County Jail Finds New Life As Apartment Complex
DULUTH, Minn. — After nearly 10 years of vacancy the former St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is finding new life, as an apartment complex. Not all is new as some historic elements will stay put right inside the units. Turning a 99-cell jail into a living space is...
FOX 21 Online
Schools In Superior Placed On Administrative Hold After Alleged Unsafe Situation
SUPERIOR, Wis. — On Thursday, 3 schools in Superior were placed on Administrative Hold in response to an alleged unsafe situation. The Superior Police Department alerted the schools at 1 p.m. and the schools quickly locked their doors, according to a press release from the school district. The situation...
boreal.org
Hermantown Police Investigate Possible $100k Fraud With Member Of Parent Teacher Organization
The Hermantown Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case. The claim comes from the President of a non-profit school fundraising group, and it’s against a group member. The Parent Teacher Organization, or PTO, raises money for Hermantown Elementary teachers and their students. Now, police are investigating allegations that...
WDIO-TV
USPS mail delays in Superior due to policy changes
USPS has been experiencing some delivery issues in Superior, Wisconsin. While Bayfield’s mailing issue is more significant, with residents not receiving mail up to two weeks. However, the lack of mail delivered by USPS is becoming more of a problem in the Northland. On average, USPS processes 17.7 million...
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
