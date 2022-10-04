Read full article on original website
Youth Accused Of Truck Stop Robbery, At Least 3 Others Sentenced In District Court
The youth accused of a truck stop robbery and at least 3 others were sentenced in district court in Hopkins County over the last week. Charles Orin Lee Nash was sentenced Friday, Sept. 30, to 20 years in prison for the aggravated robbery at Love’s Travel Stop. Nash was accused of displaying a black pistol during the robbery at Love’s at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021. The 18-year-old Sulphur Springs man left the store with approximately 35 cartons of cigarettes and was picked up in a reddish maroon colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by 22-year-old Cass Hunter Sullivan of Caddo Mills.
5 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Controlled Substance Charges
Five individuals were booked into Hopkins County jail on controlled substance charges over the past week. Among them was a teen who set off a vape sensor in a school restroom and a pedestrian who complained he was being followed by someone in a vehicle, but was found to have drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance concealed in his body.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 4-5
Deputies charged Gregory Alan Womack, 58, of Jacksonville, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams. Womack was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on bonds totaling $23,000.
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
Yantis ISD Coach Who Resigned Last Week While On Administrative Leave Arrested Oct. 7
Christopher McIntosh was arrested Oct. 7, 2022. The Yantis ISD coach reportedly resigned Friday, Sept. 30, from his duties with the district while on administrative leave for “other matters, and was jailed Friday, Oct. 7, according to a post made on the YISD social media page at 4:59 p.m. Friday.
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Assault Charges Saturday
Two Sulphur Springs men were arrested on unrelated assault charges Saturday. A 30-year-old rural Sulphur Springs resident allegedly admitted to stabbing another man, who was transported by EMS to the hospital Saturday evening, while a 29-year-old was accused of throwing a woman onto the floor twice early Saturday morning, according to arrest reports.
Smith County man sentenced to 95 years, found guilty of biting deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to 95 years in prison after being found guilty of biting a Smith County deputy. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they received several reports of a man wandering in the middle of State Park Highway 14 near CR 310 and pointing a gun at passing […]
Early-morning police chase ends in accident, arrest in Commerce
A police chase that began in Hopkins County ended with a motor vehicle accident in Commerce early yesterday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies identified a silver Toyota Corrolla believed to be stolen on Interstate 30 in Sulphur Springs around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The driver of the car refused to pull over for deputies and instead turned off of I-30 and onto FM 2653. Officers followed the car to State Highway 11, where the driver then turned west toward Commerce. Officials say that once in Commerce, the car swerved into oncoming traffic, disregarded traffic lights and, at one point traveled into oncoming traffic on a one-way road. Deputies say at one point, the car lost a rear tire and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The officer leading the pursuit crashed into the Toyota at the intersection of State Highways 11 and 24. Both vehicles were disabled. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Lamar Rigsby Sr. of Wylie, was taken into the Hopkins County jail, where faces multiple charges. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Josh Davis, Colt Patterson, Justin Wilkerson, and Sgt. Scott Davis were all credited with participating in the pursuit and arrest.
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
Smith County business ordered to pay $890K fine in connection with illegal gaming
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A corporation has taken the fall for a business which held illegal gaming. Lucky Tunes #3, which was located in the 11000 block of Highway 64 East, was raided in February of 2019 and 90 gambling machines were seized. According to District Attorney Jacob Putman, cases...
Court documents: Taylor Parker’s schemes continue in jail
Prosecutors say Taylor Parker has continued to scheme and make wildly false claims while in custody at the Bowie County jail, including attempting to mastermind a sophisticated plot to frame two of her fellow inmates.
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 7, 2022
YOUNG, JASON GLEN – BS/THEFT PROP >=$2500<$30K ENH IAT; BS/ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVIT; BS/BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; BS/BURGLARY OF A BUILDING. FOWLER, RONALD PAUL – TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINEN. LINDSEY, BLAKE DARCOLE, SR – JN/ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGL; BS/THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K, RO. MAYE,...
Fatal ATV Crash Reported Thursday Night In Como
A fatal ATV crash was reported to have occurred Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022, in Como, county officials reported. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hopkins County EMS were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to what was initially reported to EMS as a vehicle crash on County Road 2335 at County Road 2336 in Como, TX. Hopkins County, Brinker and Como firefighters were also dispatched at 11:31 p.m. to what officials learned was an ATV accident, according to dispatch reports.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 07)
The Paris Police Department has reported that during July, August, and September of 2022, sixteen (16) handguns and three (3) rifles were stolen from motor vehicles in Paris. These burglaries occur primarily overnight from unlocked cars parked at residences. Out of the nineteen (19) firearms stolen, one was in a locked vehicle.
KCSO: Person of interest sought in animal dumping case
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public identifying a person of interest in an animal dumping case. October 2, 2022, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an unknown male attempting to abandon two dogs near a witnesses’ home in Kaufman County.
Former East Texas teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
ccording to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Jail records, Brandon Sams, 46 was arrested Friday by the TISD police department on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, and improper relationship between an educator and student.
Tyler man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter, assault in fatal wreck
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Tyler man was arrested on Tuesday for intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 110, according to DPS. According to a DPS report from the Sunday crash, Nicholas Agustin, 19, was driving south on Highway 110 when he lost control of his Ford Crown Victoria, entered […]
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
