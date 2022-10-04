Read full article on original website
Cause of fire at Buckhead Tin Lizzy's ruled accidental, investigators say
ATLANTA - Fire investigators determined a blaze that destroyed part of a popular Buckhead restaurant originated from electrical wires. Tin Lizzy's Cantina on Piedmont Road caught fire in the morning on Sept. 20. Investigators came to the conclusion based on evidence and statements from witnesses. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews...
3 residents, more than a dozen birds homeless after Lawrenceville fire
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Three people and at least a dozen birds were left homeless after fire tore through a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters arrived around 4:10 p.m. to a home in the 2600 Block of Kings Circle NW. Gwinnett County firefighters say one of the residents, who was finishing up a home project, heard a "loud cracking and popping" and went to the back of the home. Firefighters say they spotted the "deck was on fire and spreading to his house" and called 911.
4 adults, several pets displaced when Gwinnett County apartment damaged by fire, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning in Gwinnett County. Firefighters headed to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor at 8:53 a.m. The caller said they saw smoke coming out of the windows and roof of an apartment on Spruce Circle. Crews...
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting
SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown. It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening. Video shows...
Man in ski mask chased woman on Kennesaw Mountain trail, park rangers say
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Walkers and joggers at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield are on edge. Park rangers and Cobb County police are investigating a report of a man sitting in the woods, wearing a ski mask and then chasing a woman who was walking with her dog. The woman's husband...
Store manager goes after man who she says stole money from her
MARIETTA, Ga - The manager of a Marietta store became irate when she says a man stole money from her, and she wasn't going to let him get away with it. Brittney Maldonado was busy with customers at Sky Beauty Supply Monday. After they finished with their purchases, Maldonado noticed...
Man found shot to death in front of English Avenue neighborhood home, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in the English Avenue neighborhood of northwest Atlanta. Police said officers found a man shot dead in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard just before noon on Friday. Crime scene tape surrounded a blue home located across the street...
Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting
Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Homeless man to receive multi-million-dollar payout after incident with police
ATLANTA - A multi-million-dollar payout for a homeless man who was injured while running away from police could take away from the city budget, according to one veteran council member. Jerry Blassingame was the senior citizen who police said was panhandling along the interstate. Upon an interaction with officers, the...
Man shot dead on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta. Police said the found a man shot dead at 525 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Police are investigating and gathering more information. FOX 5 Atlanta will provide updates when they become available.
Police warn dating app users of 'red flags' after woman arrested for Midtown stabbing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have a warning for anyone who considers meeting up with someone they met online to meet in a public place. This comes after a man was stabbed this week in a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex after meeting a woman from a dating app. Atlanta Police Officer...
7-year-old boy found safe in DeKalb County after police search apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department said a 7-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night has been found safe. Police said Danny "Marko" Matingo was last seen at home by his mother on Oct. 6 near Old Front Street in Stone Mountain. Police announced at around 8:38...
Lanes re-open following fatal crash near Cobb Cloverleaf, GDOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A wrong-way driver hit a tractor-trailer, causing a fatal crash on Friday morning in Cobb County, the Georgia Department of Transportation confirms. Officials said crash on the Interstate 285 eastbound exit to I-75 northbound happened at around 3 a.m. By 6:43 a.m., all lanes had re-opened.
Commerce vs. Social Circle
Social Circle is building off its first season over 500 since 2006. Meanwhile, Commerce has made the playoffs every year since 1996 and spoiler alert, they're gonna make it again this year.
Murder suspect, K-9 officer dead after chase through Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI says a chase of a possible murder suspect in Clayton County on Friday ended in a deadly confrontation which claimed the lives of the suspect and a police K9. This started after Clayton County police officers spotted a vehicle associated with a murder investigation...
