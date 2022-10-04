ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Cause of fire at Buckhead Tin Lizzy's ruled accidental, investigators say

ATLANTA - Fire investigators determined a blaze that destroyed part of a popular Buckhead restaurant originated from electrical wires. Tin Lizzy's Cantina on Piedmont Road caught fire in the morning on Sept. 20. Investigators came to the conclusion based on evidence and statements from witnesses. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 residents, more than a dozen birds homeless after Lawrenceville fire

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Three people and at least a dozen birds were left homeless after fire tore through a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters arrived around 4:10 p.m. to a home in the 2600 Block of Kings Circle NW. Gwinnett County firefighters say one of the residents, who was finishing up a home project, heard a "loud cracking and popping" and went to the back of the home. Firefighters say they spotted the "deck was on fire and spreading to his house" and called 911.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting

SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown. It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening. Video shows...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Spots#Fire Rescue#Foodsafety#General Health#City Of South Fulton Fire#Afd
fox5atlanta.com

Store manager goes after man who she says stole money from her

MARIETTA, Ga - The manager of a Marietta store became irate when she says a man stole money from her, and she wasn't going to let him get away with it. Brittney Maldonado was busy with customers at Sky Beauty Supply Monday. After they finished with their purchases, Maldonado noticed...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting

Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5atlanta.com

Homeless man to receive multi-million-dollar payout after incident with police

ATLANTA - A multi-million-dollar payout for a homeless man who was injured while running away from police could take away from the city budget, according to one veteran council member. Jerry Blassingame was the senior citizen who police said was panhandling along the interstate. Upon an interaction with officers, the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta. Police said the found a man shot dead at 525 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Police are investigating and gathering more information. FOX 5 Atlanta will provide updates when they become available.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open following fatal crash near Cobb Cloverleaf, GDOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A wrong-way driver hit a tractor-trailer, causing a fatal crash on Friday morning in Cobb County, the Georgia Department of Transportation confirms. Officials said crash on the Interstate 285 eastbound exit to I-75 northbound happened at around 3 a.m. By 6:43 a.m., all lanes had re-opened.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Commerce vs. Social Circle

Social Circle is building off its first season over 500 since 2006. Meanwhile, Commerce has made the playoffs every year since 1996 and spoiler alert, they're gonna make it again this year.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy