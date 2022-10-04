ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said there have been 2,500 rescues performed in the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Florida's governor also spoke about enacting the gas tax holiday in the state, claiming Florida has the 5th lowest prices in the country, despite a recent increase reported by the AAA.
FWC urges boaters to use caution following Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission continues to conduct search and rescue, cleanup, and safety in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are reminding boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and...
Marion County Sheriff's Office, Ocala, Dunnellon Police help with Hurricane Ian relief

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — North Central Florida's law enforcement agencies finished assisting with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Southwest Florida on Thursday. Ocala Police officers, along with law enforcement from Marion County Sheriff's Office and Dunnellon Police Department, noticed on their way to dinner, semi-trucks pulling in with thousands of cases of water, bags of ice, and meals ready-to-eat (MRE) for locals in need.
Florida teen,14, stabs deputy in the head during stop, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida deputy was stabbed multiple times after the sheriff's office said a 14 year old stabbed them multiple times during a stop. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, an on-patrol deputy noticed a suspicious teenager riding a bicycle. The 14-year-old boy told the deputy he was heading to a fishing area nearby, but he wasn't holding any fishing equipment.
Landlord used hidden cameras to spy on 12-year-old girl, detectives say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A landlord in Martin County is behind bars after detectives say he used hidden cameras he installed to spy on a 12-year-old girl. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady is accused of installing small cameras into outlets inside a girl's bedroom and bathroom. The girl was trying to plug her hair straightener in but it wouldn't fit into the outlet. Upon further inspection, she noticed the small camera, shining inside.
