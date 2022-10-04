Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said there have been 2,500 rescues performed in the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Florida's governor also spoke about enacting the gas tax holiday in the state, claiming Florida has the 5th lowest prices in the country, despite a recent increase reported by the AAA.
mycbs4.com
After Hurricane Ian, some question if taxpayer dollars should go toward disaster relief
WASHINGTON (TND) — As Florida continues to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, some are raising questions about federal aid and whether taxpayers should continue paying to rebuild in high-risk disaster areas. It’s been just over one week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, killing at least...
mycbs4.com
FWC urges boaters to use caution following Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission continues to conduct search and rescue, cleanup, and safety in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are reminding boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and...
mycbs4.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office, Ocala, Dunnellon Police help with Hurricane Ian relief
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — North Central Florida's law enforcement agencies finished assisting with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Southwest Florida on Thursday. Ocala Police officers, along with law enforcement from Marion County Sheriff's Office and Dunnellon Police Department, noticed on their way to dinner, semi-trucks pulling in with thousands of cases of water, bags of ice, and meals ready-to-eat (MRE) for locals in need.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
Florida teen,14, stabs deputy in the head during stop, sheriff says
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida deputy was stabbed multiple times after the sheriff's office said a 14 year old stabbed them multiple times during a stop. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, an on-patrol deputy noticed a suspicious teenager riding a bicycle. The 14-year-old boy told the deputy he was heading to a fishing area nearby, but he wasn't holding any fishing equipment.
mycbs4.com
Landlord used hidden cameras to spy on 12-year-old girl, detectives say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A landlord in Martin County is behind bars after detectives say he used hidden cameras he installed to spy on a 12-year-old girl. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady is accused of installing small cameras into outlets inside a girl's bedroom and bathroom. The girl was trying to plug her hair straightener in but it wouldn't fit into the outlet. Upon further inspection, she noticed the small camera, shining inside.
Comments / 1