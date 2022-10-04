Read full article on original website
Warm and humid setup persists
The Blowing Dust Advisory was allowed to expire at 8:00 p.m. as visibility slowly recovers. Air quality around the Coachella Valley remains 'hazardous' tonight as the sediment continues to hover in the air. Palm Springs recorded a high of 98° this afternoon. Cooler than yesterday as additional moisture from the...
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
Haboob makes its way through the Coachella Valley
According to Meteorologist Jerry Steffen ( @JerrySteffen ) Outflow from collapsing thunderstorms to our South have produced strong winds which have kicked-up and pushed dust and dirt in the Coachella Valley reducing visibility in some areas down to 1/4 of a mile. Advisory ends at 8p. Have interesting video of...
Weather Service Warns of Dual Danger – Dust, Thunderstorms in Parts of SD County
A dust-storm advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. for the southeastern desert communities of San Diego County due to gusty winds that have generated a “wall” of thick brown dust. In addition, the National Weather Service warned Julian about possible hail storms and Alpine, Pine Valley...
Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react
The valley sky is starting to slowly clear up after a haboob swept through the region Thursday evening. You can find more on Thursday's weather conditions here. The large cloud of sand and dust was easy to spot as it made its way into the Coachella Valley. Joshua Brown from La Quinta shared his thoughts The post Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react appeared first on KESQ.
Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across in Eastern San Diego County
JULIAN, Calif. — People in Eastern San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake approximately 14 miles east of Julian at 3:45 p.m. This is a developing story.
Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs
A pedestrian is recovering from injuries, after being struck by a car in a Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs Thursday. According to Capt. Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an accident involving a pedestrian just after 1:00 pm. When on scene they found a pedestrian with a possible broken The post Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge
Along with Congressmember Dr. Raul Ruiz and Congressmember Mike Levin, Cathedral City officials dedicated the bridge on Cathedral Canyon Drive to Ofelia Bringas. Bringas was a youth counselor who devoted her entire career to bringing available resources to those in need. Bringas was a pillar for the whole of the Coachella Valley, but she has a The post A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge appeared first on KESQ.
