Twitter has NOT accepted Musk's $44BN offer and Tesla chief faces being deposed Thursday ahead of court case - as Billionaire Carl Icahn makes $250m as shares in the social media firm rocket
Elon Musk and Twitter have not yet reached an agreement to end the litigation and clear the way for his $44 billion deal for the social media platform. The Tesla CEO is scheduled to be deposed on Thursday in Austin, two sources familiar with the court proceedings told Reuters, just days after Musk made a surprising U-turn to double-down on purchasing Twitter.
Elon Musk Celebrates The Boring Company Milestone With Prufrock II
The world’s richest person is the CEO of several companies and also sits on the board of directors of others. Here’s a look at what’s going on with The Boring Company, a company founded by Elon Musk in 2016. What Happened: Musk, who serves as the CEO...
