Twitter has NOT accepted Musk's $44BN offer and Tesla chief faces being deposed Thursday ahead of court case - as Billionaire Carl Icahn makes $250m as shares in the social media firm rocket

Elon Musk and Twitter have not yet reached an agreement to end the litigation and clear the way for his $44 billion deal for the social media platform. The Tesla CEO is scheduled to be deposed on Thursday in Austin, two sources familiar with the court proceedings told Reuters, just days after Musk made a surprising U-turn to double-down on purchasing Twitter.
