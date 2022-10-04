ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

What are the odds the Astros make another World Series?

With the best record in the American League secured and three World Series appearances in the last five years, it's not really surprising that sportsbooks have the Houston Astros among the favorites to win it again all again this fall. The Los Angeles Dodgers—with by far the most wins in...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Verlander to start AL Division Series opener for Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was a forgone conclusion the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner will start that game, and manager Dusty Baker made it official Saturday. The worked out at Minute...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's Jeremy Peña channels inner Russell Wilson at Astros rally

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña gave his best impression of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Friday, as the city sent the team off into the postseason with a rally at City Hall. The 25-year-old rookie stepped to the podium to "Peña" chants, and delivered a brief message that...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Astros reliever Phil Maton gives up hit to little brother Nick

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Astros won Wednesday’s regular-season finale 3-2, but it was Philadelphia Phillies utilityman Nick Maton who walked away from Minute Maid Park with bragging rights after slapping a single to right center in the eight inning off of Houston reliever Phil Maton—his big brother.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy