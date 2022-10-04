Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
What to do to get in the fall-time spirit in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When Bowling *green* leaves begin to turn orange, red and yellow, the town follows suit by bringing back all the fun fall-time activities for the public. Whether it’s riding on the hayride, visiting the pumpkin patch, exploring the scare crow trail, making your way through...
WBKO
BGPD preparing for annual Trunk or Treat event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Department is preparing for their annual Trunk or Treat event set for Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is one that has numerous community partners volunteer for the event. As of Friday, the event has 10 spots open to...
WBKO
Frost Likely This Weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front rolled through with nothing more than some clouds around Midday Friday, but it’s sending down some MUCH cooler air for our weekend!. It will be a cool, crisp Fall weekend! Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with below-average temps both days. Overnight lows will fall to the 30s both Friday night and Saturday night. This leaves the concern up for frost, especially Saturday night with colder temps expected. Some areas could see lows around or even a bit below 32° Sunday morning! Be sure to protect any frost-sensitive plants before bedding down these next two nights.
WBKO
Registration open for upcoming Bowling Green Veterans Parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Veterans Parade in Bowling Green is less than a month away. City officials said the event will be held in downtown Bowling Green Nov. 5 rain or shine beginning at 10 a.m. Anyone wanting to participate can visit here to register. Registration is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Duncan Hines Days to return to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This summer, a longtime Bowling Green tradition is making a comeback. Duncan Hines Days, a multi-day festival celebrating local culinary heritage, will return June 5 through 11 with a modern twist. Events will take place throughout Bowling Green and Warren County during National Restaurant Week.
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
WBKO
Cooler for today, then frost is possible tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mild start to the day this morning!. The warmth we had Thursday is definitely not here to stay. A cold front from the northeast will bring bitterly cold air through Friday and the weekend. Temperatures are still expected to be 10-15 degrees cooler for afternoon highs on Friday. Overnight lows will fall to the 30s both Friday night and Saturday night. This leaves the concern up for frost, especially Saturday night since it will be a bit colder then. Make sure to bring in the pets and the potted plants for that time frame!
WBKO
Duncan Hines’ family member reacts to exhibit in Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When people hear the name Duncan Hines, they probably think of those boxes of cake mix in the grocery stores. Some even thought he was a fictional character like Betty Crocker or the Pillsbury Doughboy. “He was a real person, unlike some other trademark icons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
WKU police celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Police Department celebrated National “Coffee with a Cop” at Downing Student Union Wednesday morning. The annual event is held to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community the officers serve every day. Establishing a positive relationship between the community and police helps break down barriers and opens doors for communication outside of crises.
WBKO
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
wnky.com
Will rainbow fentanyl be a concern for trick-or-treating? Officials say no
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-With Halloween and trick-or-treat right around the corner, and rainbow fentanyl on the rise, officials don’t want you to be overly concerned. “We don’t suspect that this is given to kids or used to attract kids to using drugs,” said Dr. Ashley Webb, Director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Helen Canler
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Helen Canler has been a fixture of Logan County Head Start for the past 48 years. During that time, she has been a teacher, bus driver, cook, and mentor. Her journey with Head Start began when she took her daughter there for kindergarten in 1974....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
k105.com
Fuel tanker explodes at Grayson Co. convenience store
A fuel tanker exploded at a Grayson County convenience store on Thursday. Thursday afternoon just before 3:00, the Leitchfield, Clarkson and Wax Fire Departments, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to Day’s Pro Bass, at 13587 Peonia Road, after a Key Oil Company tanker exploded while offloading fuel at the convenience store.
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween
It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
wnky.com
BG mother-daughter run restaurant celebrates National Taco Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Taco lovers across America are celebrating National Taco Day, and one Bowling Green family-run restaurant showed News 40 how they incorporate their Mexican heritage into their cooking. Driving down old Morgantown Road, you might just smell Mama Vasquez’s authentic Mexican-style tacos. Mama Vasquez passes...
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 10-7-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As many schools in the region had bye weeks due to Fall Break, Week 8 was still action-packed for those hitting the gridiron. Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina join forces one last time to showcase the best of the best in high school football and recap Ana’s legacy on FFN.
k105.com
Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown
A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
WBKO
Davenport ties for sixth in 2022 KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournament wrapped up Wednesday. High schoolers in the city of Bowling Green and surrounding counties well represented the state of Kentucky throughout two rounds of 18 holes. Three boys placed in the top 25. Davenport...
New Family-Friendly Rom Com Being Filmed in KY this October
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
Comments / 1