BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mild start to the day this morning!. The warmth we had Thursday is definitely not here to stay. A cold front from the northeast will bring bitterly cold air through Friday and the weekend. Temperatures are still expected to be 10-15 degrees cooler for afternoon highs on Friday. Overnight lows will fall to the 30s both Friday night and Saturday night. This leaves the concern up for frost, especially Saturday night since it will be a bit colder then. Make sure to bring in the pets and the potted plants for that time frame!

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO