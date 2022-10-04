Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
President Biden’s Thursday visit to IBM will cause road closures
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – President Joe Biden will be in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, October 6, to tour the IBM Poughkeepsie facility and deliver remarks on “creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future of made in America,” the White House announced Tuesday.
Biden in Poughkeepsie: President to visit IBM to talk jobs in Hudson Valley
President Joe Biden is coming to Poughkeepsie. The White House announced Biden would visit IBM’s campus off Route 9 on Thursday to “deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America.” The visit is part of a Northeast swing that will also find...
Mid-Hudson News Network
In Poughkeepsie, President Biden promises to bring chip manufacturing back to US
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – President Joe Biden met with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna at the IBM Poughkeepsie facility to tour the plant that has been a cornerstone of the company’s innovations since 1941. President Biden was accompanied by Hudson Valley Democratic Congressmen Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18)...
Biden heads to New York for two Democrats facing tough midterm battles: President goes to bat for candidates and will mark $20billion investment in IBM in Poughkeepsie
President Joe Biden will be joined by two House Democrats in tough races on Thursday when he celebrates a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley. Biden heads to Poughkeepsie for the event, where he'll be joined by New York Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marist College dad murder: New York Marriott guest recounts shocking morning, appeals for more campus security
The "unprovoked" shooting murder of Paul Kutz, a Marist College dad, visiting during the New York campus' family weekend shocked the community over the weekend.
Unaccompanied minors flown from border to small NY town: 'Never seen anything like this before'
The Biden administration continues sending flights of migrants, including minors, to areas of New York, arriving in the small town of Montgomery.
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Expect disrupted traffic with presidential visit
MID-HUDSON – President Joe Biden will be flying into the New York Air National Guard Base at Stewart Airport later this morning and then travel to the Poughkeepsie IBM facility for a tour and news conference in the afternoon. As a result, expect traffic delays in and around Stewart...
Comments / 0