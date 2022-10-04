ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

President Biden’s Thursday visit to IBM will cause road closures

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – President Joe Biden will be in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, October 6, to tour the IBM Poughkeepsie facility and deliver remarks on “creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future of made in America,” the White House announced Tuesday.
Daily Mail

Biden heads to New York for two Democrats facing tough midterm battles: President goes to bat for candidates and will mark $20billion investment in IBM in Poughkeepsie

President Joe Biden will be joined by two House Democrats in tough races on Thursday when he celebrates a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley. Biden heads to Poughkeepsie for the event, where he'll be joined by New York Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Expect disrupted traffic with presidential visit

MID-HUDSON – President Joe Biden will be flying into the New York Air National Guard Base at Stewart Airport later this morning and then travel to the Poughkeepsie IBM facility for a tour and news conference in the afternoon. As a result, expect traffic delays in and around Stewart...
