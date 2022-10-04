Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Massive Flower Mound Ranch Project Approved After Years of Planning
A massive new development approved this week in Flower Mound could support 20,000 new residents along with stores where they shop and offices where they work. The site is a rare 1,000 acres of vacant land surrounding all four corners of a major intersection at US 377 and FM 1171 near I-35W in far west Flower Mound.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lawn at The Lakefront construction underway in Little Elm
The Town of Little Elm broke ground on The Lawn at The Lakefront last week, establishing it as Little Elm’s fourth park with plans to complete it during summer 2023. The park is the centerpiece of Little Elm’s Lakefront development, said Matt Mueller, the Little Elm Town Manager. It is located in the middle of a mixed-use area that has urban living, a shopping district, and Little Elm’s newest and only entertainment venue, Tinman Social.
garlandtx.gov
Garland Better Block Part 1
A “better block” is coming to the Valoris HealthPark Garland Medical District! The Dallas-based Better Block Foundation and the City of Garland are working to make Garland a more vibrant place to live, work and gather as a community. Together, in a community-led innovation process, the nonprofit and...
WFAA
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate to temporary facility
This conceptual rendering shows one possible design for the new Lewisville fire administration building and Central Fire Station as part of the new public safety complex. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved plans for a temporary police and fire administration facility during its Oct. 3 meeting. The...
argusjournal.com
UCASU confirms the listing of Dallas land for $2.25 million
ATLANTA, GA, October 7, 2022 — McapMediawire — UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) announced today that the company has listed for sale a piece of property, a 72-acre land in the metropolitan area of Dallas, Texas. The property is listed for $2.25 million. UC Asset acquired the land...
Longtime Dallas restaurant III Forks finds home in Frisco
The filet mignon comes in two sizes, a 6 oz. ($51) and an 8 oz. ($54), with an optional Parmesan crust for $9. The filet is served with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, off-the-cob cream corn, ripe tomatoes and spring onions. (Courtesy III Forks) Chris Vogeli, executive chef of III...
Butcher shop now open in Argyle
A new custom butcher shop opened recently in Argyle. Z Bar Cattle Co. conducted a soft opening in late September in The Shops of Argyle at 100 Country Club Lane. The business plans to have a grand opening in the next couple weeks, after ironing out a few equipment issues, said owner Stephen Kirkland.
peoplenewspapers.com
Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million
The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
North Texas Wants to Know: What's the future hold for Dallas' Fair Park?
Dallas residents will vote on a proposition in November that could inject hundreds of millions of dollars into Fair Park. What would that mean for the park’s future and how does it affect its uncomfortable past?
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Master Plan Maps Potential of Former Naval Air Station in Dallas
The city of Dallas takes a new step Thursday towards transforming the former Naval Air Station Dallas into a destination of new commercial development, offices, restaurants, stores and homes. A 59-page presentation on the latest plan for the site known as Hensley Field will be shared with the City Plan...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
The ‘G Word’ Rears Its Ugly Head in Poorly Attended Dallas Housing Equity Workshops
Not a lot of people have been showing up to the City of Dallas’s Accountability for Housing Equity workshops, but those who do are armed with information and ideas to prevent taxing residents out of their homes. And the dreaded “G word” — gentrification — is on the lips...
About 200,000 gallons of wastewater spill from sewer main Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An estimated 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Mesquite on Tuesday. The spill came from a 30-inch sewer main at 3500 Lawson Road at about 11:45 a.m. By 4:45 p.m., Mesquite officials said the volume spilled was about 200,000 gallons. The spill is flowing into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River.Those who use private drinking water supply wells located within half of a mile of the spill should only use water that has been distilled of boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Those with private water wells should have their water well tested and disinfected if necessary. The spill doesn't impact the potable water system, officials say. Officials say the public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Homeowners Upset by Vagrant Problems
Veda Elliot worked 34 years in a warehouse to purchase her small, brick home in South Dallas, each month struggling to make her mortgage, pay city taxes, and keep up with the costs of maintaining a home. Now that the three-bedroom, one-bath is paid off, she is struggling with another issue: the large number of homeless and vagrant people in her neighborhood.
Second DFW Spot Planned for Chicago-Based Hot Dog Chain
Portillo’s could open in Allen in spring of 2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rent Costs Flattening in North Texas, Experts Predict Price Drop in Coming Months
If you've been paying rent at all in the last two years, you've probably felt the burn in your wallet. Rent costs reached all-time highs in North Texas in 2021 and earlier this year, as demand for housing – both for-sale homes and rentals – soared to new heights and spurred a housing frenzy.
fox4news.com
TXDOT using human billboards to remind people to stay alert behind the wheel
FORT WORTH, Texas - With pedestrian deaths up from last year, the Texas Department of Transportation is using 'human billboards' to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay alert. People carrying signs with messages about pedestrian safety were on the road in areas around Fort Worth. TXDOT reports fatal pedestrian accidents...
