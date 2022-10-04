Read full article on original website
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
KCCI.com
Man dies after single-car crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after a single-car crash around 5:30 p.m. in Warren County. The Iowa State Patrol says 57-year-old Russell Menth of Leonard, Texas was killed when his truck went into a ditch along Interstate 35 near Saint Mary's. The cause of the crash...
KCCI.com
Iowa firefighters are heading to Florida to help storm victims
NEW SHARON, Iowa — The city of New Sharon near Pella is sending a fire department rescue team to Florida. They leave Friday for Fort Myers, Florida. Their mission is to help fellow firefighters whose homes have been damaged by the storm. "You're trying to remove debris, you're by...
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
kniakrls.com
One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles
An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
ottumwaradio.com
Sheriff’s Office: Ottumwa Man Rear-Ended Deputy’s Vehicle, Attempted to Flee
An Ottumwa man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he rear-ended a law enforcement vehicle and started a brief pursuit after leaving the scene. 35-year-old Robert Eaton has been charged with eluding (Class D felony), operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). According to...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department Seeks Missing Juvenile
The Indianola Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old Troy Dennis Howe of Indianola. Anyone with information of his location or current welfare, please contact us at 515-961-9400.
ktvo.com
Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
kniakrls.com
Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case
Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
Iowa’s First and Oldest Outlet Mall Adds A Variety of New Tenants
Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
ktvo.com
First frost and snowfall for the Heartland will be here before you know it
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — You know it's officially Fall when you start to see pumpkins and Halloween decorations pop up at area stores. It's also the time of the year when temperatures get a little chilly in the morning. Based on historical averages, both Kirksville and Ottumwa...
