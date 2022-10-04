ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
KCCI.com

Man dies after single-car crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after a single-car crash around 5:30 p.m. in Warren County. The Iowa State Patrol says 57-year-old Russell Menth of Leonard, Texas was killed when his truck went into a ditch along Interstate 35 near Saint Mary's. The cause of the crash...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa firefighters are heading to Florida to help storm victims

NEW SHARON, Iowa — The city of New Sharon near Pella is sending a fire department rescue team to Florida. They leave Friday for Fort Myers, Florida. Their mission is to help fellow firefighters whose homes have been damaged by the storm. "You're trying to remove debris, you're by...
NEW SHARON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, IA
KCCI.com

Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council

NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
NEWTON, IA
kniakrls.com

One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14

One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
KNOXVILLE, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles

An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Sheriff’s Office: Ottumwa Man Rear-Ended Deputy’s Vehicle, Attempted to Flee

An Ottumwa man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he rear-ended a law enforcement vehicle and started a brief pursuit after leaving the scene. 35-year-old Robert Eaton has been charged with eluding (Class D felony), operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). According to...
OTTUMWA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com

Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
OTTUMWA, IA
kniakrls.com

Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case

Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
OTLEY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s First and Oldest Outlet Mall Adds A Variety of New Tenants

Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
who13.com

Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest

IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy