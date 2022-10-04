ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills, MI
Lifestyle
Farmington Hills, MI
Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Cars 108

100 Birds Found in MI Rental Home, Feces and Urine Everywhere

A Ypsilanti Township rental home is now ineligible to be used as a rental property after it was found in "horrific" conditions. After a routine rental inspection, an inspector found more than 100 birds living in the house. Some of the birds were in cages but many were not including parrots, a hen, and a bunch of pheasants. Yes, they were just walking freely throughout the home.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Local attorney plays crucial role in helping end Dearborn gunman barricade

DEARBORN, Mich. – A local attorney spent hours on the phone with the gunman at Dearborn’s Hampton Inn on Thursday, helping him to surrender to police. Attorney Gabi Silver spent over 4 hours on the phone with the 38-year-old gunman, who was barricaded inside the hotel on the third floor after a 55-year-old hotel clerk from Riverview had been shot. Silver kept the gunman calm till he surrendered at 8:30 p.m.
DEARBORN, MI
#Guinness World Records#Cat#The Guinness World Record#Family Doctor#The Ferndale Cat Shelter
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hotel says Dearborn shooting was not related to suspected gunman’s bill

DEARBORN, Mich. – A hotel spokesperson says the hotel shooting and barricade incident was not related to an argument about the suspected gunman’s bill. Sources confirmed on Friday that the Dearborn hotel shooting victim, a 55-year-old from Riverview, was shot twice in the face and killed. The 38-year-old...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Arson suspected in fire that destroyed vacant $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena

Investigators suspect arson in a fire this summer that destroyed a vacant and run-down house next to Little Caesars Arena that was listed for sale for $2.5 million. Detroit Fire Chief of Communications James Harris said Friday that the fire department's investigation has concluded and no precise cause of the fire was discovered. "There’s no suspects,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Make cider, taste baked goods at Apple Day in Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR – The Pittsfield Union Grange is bringing back its annual Apple Day on Saturday. The fraternal and service organization throws the community event each year to celebrate apple season with family-friendly activities. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3337 Ann Arbor-Saline...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song

Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI

