Merced kidnapping: Suspect worked for family, baby was left to die, family spokesperson said
A family spokesperson tells Action News the suspect is a former employee who used to drive for the victim's trucking company. They also revealed that baby Aroohi Dheri was left for dead and died from exposure.
Modesto woman arrested for financial elder abuse, grand theft in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police arrested a Modesto woman Wednesday for financial elder abuse and grand theft after an investigation began Sept. 2. Catrina Moreno was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of grand theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, and financial elder abuse. According to authorities,...
NBC San Diego
Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4
The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Merced kidnapping suspect's brother arrested for conspiracy after 4 family members found dead
MERCED, Calif. -- Authorities in Merced County have arrested the brother of the suspected kidnapper after four abducted family members were found dead in a rural almond orchard in Northern California. Alberto Salgado was taken into custody Thursday night for criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, the county sheriff's office...
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
Stanislaus County deputy arrested in domestic violence incident, sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident. He was identified by Roseville Police as 27-year-old Chad Kewen Lewis of Turlock. Police said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 about a domestic dispute. Officers then responded […]
mymotherlode.com
Woman Arrested For DUI Causing Bodily Injuries
Sonora, CA – A crash resulting in three individuals being injured ended with the arrest of one of the drivers. Sonora Police officers were dispatched recently to a possible DUI driver on South Washington Street at Restano Way. While checking the area, dispatch advised officers that the collision was in the downtown area at South Washington Street and West Stockton Street.
Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody
MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation
NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation. Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children. Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest. Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing.
KCRA.com
2 more victims in Stockton serial killings identified by medical examiner’s office
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two more people were identified as victims in thestring of recent serial killings in Stockton on Monday morning by the San Joaquin County medical examiner’s office. Families had previously identified the other three victims to KCRA 3. The man who was killed Aug. 30 was...
mymotherlode.com
Forest Reminder: Due To Fire Danger Firing Gun Prohibited
Sonora, CA — With temporary fire restrictions still in place in high- and moderate-fire hazard areas, the Stanislaus National Forest reminds the public that discharging a firearm is prohibited in those areas. “Fire restrictions are put in place to reduce fire risk and prevent human-caused wildfires during times of...
KMPH.com
Man arrested for Modesto murder
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
CHP: Woman killed after crashing into utility pole in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after she crashed her truck into a utility pole on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Dickenson Ferry and El Capitan School roads for a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they […]
mymotherlode.com
Governor Appoints New Judge To Tuolumne County Bench
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County is getting a new Superior Court judge, and she is no stranger to the area or court. Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed 41-year-old Hallie Gorman-Campbell, of Sonora, to the Tuolumne County Superior Court. Her husband is also in public service, Tuolumne County District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell.
Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
Improvements coming to Modesto traffic light system to increase safety
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto City Council approved new traffic light safety enhancements last Tuesday with the goal of reducing major collisions in busier parts of the city. The improvements are intended to decrease left turn accidents at intersections up to 35% by implementing modernized traffic signal technology, according to City Traffic Engineer, Scott Collins.
How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
mymotherlode.com
TUD Annual Ditch Outage Calls On Customers’ Conservation
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is requesting that customers conserve water as the annual Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) ditch outage occurs this month. The PG&E Tuolumne Main Canal, which conveys 95% of the district’s drinking water supply, will be shut down from Sunday, October 16th...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors won't censure Tom Patti
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted against censuring supervisor Tom Patti in response to the findings of a confidential report on ethics violations. Patti is a Republican running against Democratic Representative Josh Harder for House District 9. "I respected the...
