Merced County, CA

NBC San Diego

Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4

The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
City
Winton, CA
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Woman Arrested For DUI Causing Bodily Injuries

Sonora, CA – A crash resulting in three individuals being injured ended with the arrest of one of the drivers. Sonora Police officers were dispatched recently to a possible DUI driver on South Washington Street at Restano Way. While checking the area, dispatch advised officers that the collision was in the downtown area at South Washington Street and West Stockton Street.
SONORA, CA
ABC10

Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody

MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
MERCED, CA
Jasdeep Singh
CBS Sacramento

Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation

NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation. Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children. Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest. Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing. 
NEWMAN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Forest Reminder: Due To Fire Danger Firing Gun Prohibited

Sonora, CA — With temporary fire restrictions still in place in high- and moderate-fire hazard areas, the Stanislaus National Forest reminds the public that discharging a firearm is prohibited in those areas. “Fire restrictions are put in place to reduce fire risk and prevent human-caused wildfires during times of...
SONORA, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for Modesto murder

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
MODESTO, CA
#Kidnapping#Merced County Sheriff
KRON4 News

Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
HOLLISTER, CA
mymotherlode.com

Governor Appoints New Judge To Tuolumne County Bench

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County is getting a new Superior Court judge, and she is no stranger to the area or court. Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed 41-year-old Hallie Gorman-Campbell, of Sonora, to the Tuolumne County Superior Court. Her husband is also in public service, Tuolumne County District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Improvements coming to Modesto traffic light system to increase safety

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto City Council approved new traffic light safety enhancements last Tuesday with the goal of reducing major collisions in busier parts of the city. The improvements are intended to decrease left turn accidents at intersections up to 35% by implementing modernized traffic signal technology, according to City Traffic Engineer, Scott Collins.
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

TUD Annual Ditch Outage Calls On Customers’ Conservation

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is requesting that customers conserve water as the annual Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) ditch outage occurs this month. The PG&E Tuolumne Main Canal, which conveys 95% of the district’s drinking water supply, will be shut down from Sunday, October 16th...
TUOLUMNE, CA
KCRA.com

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors won't censure Tom Patti

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted against censuring supervisor Tom Patti in response to the findings of a confidential report on ethics violations. Patti is a Republican running against Democratic Representative Josh Harder for House District 9. "I respected the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

