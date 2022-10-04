Read full article on original website
BLK GRL MAGIC
3d ago
God please forgive me for saying this!… I’ll be glad when it’s over.. I have a neighbor from HE!!… her kids are demons as well 😂… my manager says he can’t do anything cuz she’s protected 🙄…((LIES))…..I smell 👃 BS… nobody wants this lady here or her kids… not heartless… I JUS WANT THIS DEMON 2 MOVE!…I.E.. I’ve been a tenant here for over 17 yrs 🤦🏽♀️… I know maybe 🤔 it’s time 4 me to move 🤷🏽♀️
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
foxla.com
South LA explosion: City approves funding for housing those displaced by fireworks blast
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for South LA residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street,...
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
There is some good news on the horizon for those Los Angeles residents who are struggling with the high cost of rent. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) announced it is opening a waiting list lottery for the city’s Section 8 voucher program.
beverlypress.com
City creates new protections as end of eviction moratorium nears
The Los Angeles City Council approved tenant protections on Oct. 4 ahead of the planned end of the eviction moratorium on Jan. 31, 2023. The city of Los Angeles’ eviction moratorium went into effect in March 2020 to protect renters during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, Council President Nury Martinez, 6th District, requested a report from the Los Angeles Housing Department on ways to work with stakeholders and community members as the pandemic subsided. The Ad Hoc on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment Committee, chaired by Martinez, heard LAHD’s recommendations on Sept. 28, and Martinez introduced a series of amendments to the report seeking to strengthen tenant protections.
Los Angeles City Council approves $3 million rental aid program for 13th district
Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent
Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
foxla.com
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns
LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
beachcomber.news
Passing of Two City Employees Reported
The City of Long Beach lost two of its employees in recent days: The city’s traffic engineer and a firefighter. Traffic Engineer and Acting City Engineer Carl Hickman died during the weekend of Sept. 17-18, according to the city. The exact date and cause are unknown as the family has asked for privacy while they grieve.
yovenice.com
LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11
Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former CD-11 candidate Mike Newhouse, A former city zoning official and past president of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Rodriguez is the second sitting member of the LA City Council to endorse Park, joining outgoing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom...
HACLA to open Section 8 housing voucher waiting list lottery
On Oct. 4, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with other elected and community leaders, joined the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) to announce the opening of the Section 8 Waiting List Lottery. People will be able to apply online starting at 6:00 a.m., Monday, Oct 17 through 5:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct 30, by going to HACLA.hcvlist.org. The Section 8 program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
iecn.com
Hundreds of San Bernardino tenants of dilapidated American Sports University dormitory ordered to vacate property, at risk of homelessness
On September 28th, nearly 200 tenants were informed that they must vacate the American Sports University dormitory that was neither zoned for residential use nor maintained by the owner of record. The American Sports University, founded by Dr. Harry Hwang in 2006, remained unaccredited through 2016 when the Department of...
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uscannenbergmedia.com
Record heat wave disproportionately hurt South L.A. residents
Andrea Contreras, a Santa Monica College student, felt a responsibility as a pet owner to purchase an air conditioner. She called local stores only to discover none had AC units in stock. The closest was a Costco in San Luis Obispo, about a three-and-half-hour drive from her house. “Because my...
foxla.com
How to apply for speed humps in your LA neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Department of Transportation's Residential Speed Hump Program will begin accepting new initial applications starting Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. You can submit an application online. Due to high demand, applicants are encouraged to apply once the application period opens. The application period will...
Asbarez News
L.A. City Council Unanimously Approves O’Farrell’s Rental Aid Program
$3 Million in New Rental Subsidies Will Help Keep People Housed in Council District 13. Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell today led a unanimous Council vote approving the creation of a new $3 million rental aid program in Council Distric 13 (CD13), which O’Farrell represents.
foxla.com
LA Metro's K Line opens, running from Crenshaw to Westchester
LOS ANGELES - With much fanfare, LA Metro's K Line opened Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide...
Major store closures at Burbank Town Center are sign of times, retail experts say
"Obviously, rent's going up, the cost of insurance is going up, labor costs are going up," explained Stuart Waldman with the Valley Industry and Commerce Association. "There's not a lot that businesses can do."
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor suggests transit connector project might not move forward
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts made a profound declaration during the Oct.4 regular city council meeting that the Inglewood Transit Connector project might not move forward. The projects price tag was initially pegged at $1.2 billion not taking into account inflation. The City has secured close to $400 million between a combination of Measure A funds via Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) and state grants that according to Butts won’t need to be paid back should the project not move forward.
LA officials to announce launch of wait list for Section 8 vouchers
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials are set to announce the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years Tuesday. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m....
Canyon News
Woodland Hills Student Dies Of Fentanyl Poisoning
WOODLAND HILLS—On Thursday, October 6, Los Angeles Unified School District sent out an announcement notifying the community of the death of a 17-year-old El Camino Real High School student, Caden Kitchen, who died of fentanyl poisoning. Kitchen was an athlete at the charter school. He played baseball for El...
Comments / 2