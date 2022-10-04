ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BLK GRL MAGIC
3d ago

God please forgive me for saying this!… I’ll be glad when it’s over.. I have a neighbor from HE!!… her kids are demons as well 😂… my manager says he can’t do anything cuz she’s protected 🙄…((LIES))…..I smell 👃 BS… nobody wants this lady here or her kids… not heartless… I JUS WANT THIS DEMON 2 MOVE!…I.E.. I’ve been a tenant here for over 17 yrs 🤦🏽‍♀️… I know maybe 🤔 it’s time 4 me to move 🤷🏽‍♀️

City creates new protections as end of eviction moratorium nears

The Los Angeles City Council approved tenant protections on Oct. 4 ahead of the planned end of the eviction moratorium on Jan. 31, 2023. The city of Los Angeles’ eviction moratorium went into effect in March 2020 to protect renters during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, Council President Nury Martinez, 6th District, requested a report from the Los Angeles Housing Department on ways to work with stakeholders and community members as the pandemic subsided. The Ad Hoc on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment Committee, chaired by Martinez, heard LAHD’s recommendations on Sept. 28, and Martinez introduced a series of amendments to the report seeking to strengthen tenant protections.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent

Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns

LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
LONG BEACH, CA
beachcomber.news

Passing of Two City Employees Reported

The City of Long Beach lost two of its employees in recent days: The city’s traffic engineer and a firefighter. Traffic Engineer and Acting City Engineer Carl Hickman died during the weekend of Sept. 17-18, according to the city. The exact date and cause are unknown as the family has asked for privacy while they grieve.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HACLA to open Section 8 housing voucher waiting list lottery

On Oct. 4, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with other elected and community leaders, joined the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) to announce the opening of the Section 8 Waiting List Lottery. People will be able to apply online starting at 6:00 a.m., Monday, Oct 17 through 5:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct 30, by going to HACLA.hcvlist.org. The Section 8 program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iecn.com

Hundreds of San Bernardino tenants of dilapidated American Sports University dormitory ordered to vacate property, at risk of homelessness

On September 28th, nearly 200 tenants were informed that they must vacate the American Sports University dormitory that was neither zoned for residential use nor maintained by the owner of record. The American Sports University, founded by Dr. Harry Hwang in 2006, remained unaccredited through 2016 when the Department of...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Record heat wave disproportionately hurt South L.A. residents

Andrea Contreras, a Santa Monica College student, felt a responsibility as a pet owner to purchase an air conditioner. She called local stores only to discover none had AC units in stock. The closest was a Costco in San Luis Obispo, about a three-and-half-hour drive from her house. “Because my...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

How to apply for speed humps in your LA neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Department of Transportation's Residential Speed Hump Program will begin accepting new initial applications starting Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. You can submit an application online. Due to high demand, applicants are encouraged to apply once the application period opens. The application period will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA Metro's K Line opens, running from Crenshaw to Westchester

LOS ANGELES - With much fanfare, LA Metro's K Line opened Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor suggests transit connector project might not move forward

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts made a profound declaration during the Oct.4 regular city council meeting that the Inglewood Transit Connector project might not move forward. The projects price tag was initially pegged at $1.2 billion not taking into account inflation. The City has secured close to $400 million between a combination of Measure A funds via Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) and state grants that according to Butts won’t need to be paid back should the project not move forward.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Canyon News

Woodland Hills Student Dies Of Fentanyl Poisoning

WOODLAND HILLS—On Thursday, October 6, Los Angeles Unified School District sent out an announcement notifying the community of the death of a 17-year-old El Camino Real High School student, Caden Kitchen, who died of fentanyl poisoning. Kitchen was an athlete at the charter school. He played baseball for El...
LOS ANGELES, CA

