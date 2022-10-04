ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Could Lose N'Golo Kante On A Free Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1bY8_0iMBVI3H00

Chelsea are at risk of losing N'Golo Kante on a free next summer.

View the original article to see embedded media.

N'Golo Kante has been a pivotal part of Chelsea for the past couple of seasons since joining from Leicester City, and the club may be at risk of losing the player on a free transfer if they don't tie him down to a new deal soon.

Kante's contract runs out next summer, and if Chelsea do not convince the player to renew or offer him suitable terms in the coming weeks, the club do risk him leaving without receiving any compensation.

Chelsea are willing to offer Kante two years, but he wants more than that at this current moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoZkz_0iMBVI3H00
Chelsea could lose N'Golo Kante next summer on a free.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are at risk of losing midfielder N'Golo Kante on a four-year deal due to contract talks stalling in recent weeks.

Kante would like four years, but the club are not offering him that at the moment, and therefore contract talks are not moving forward in any way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYSQc_0iMBVI3H00
N'Golo Kante wants a four-year deal.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

PSG are currently monitoring the situation and would love to bring Kante to the club if talks continue to stall. Chelsea will receive no compensation should Kante not sign a new deal.

Contract talks are expected to take place again in the coming weeks, and if Chelsea do not offer Kante the desired length of contract he desires, the player will likely bow out of the club he made such a respected name at.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Anthony Barry
Daily Mail

Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday

Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#Ivory Coast#Benoit#The Daily Mail#Imago
Yardbarker

Juventus join Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United star

Juventus have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford. Football Insider recently reported that Arsenal were keeping tabs on Rashford. The England international is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season. If Arsenal can manage to secure Rashford on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo At Loggerheads With Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly at ‘loggerheads’ with Erik Ten Hag. Ronaldo has been searching for an exit from United since the summer transfer window. The relationship between the pair is said to have been worsening over the past weeks, according to other reports. Sources close...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal ratings: Fabio Vieira's 8/10 showing leads Gunners to smooth Europa League win over Bodo

Arsenal moved to the top of their Europa League group with a professional 3-0 win over Norwegian counterparts Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates. Two goals in a wild four-minute spell from Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding put them in full control and, although the visitors came on strong, Arteta's men stayed the course and got their reward in the form of a late Fabio Vieira strike to seal the three points.
MLS
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy