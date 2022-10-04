Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 review
Overwatch 2 still has the same enjoyable gameplay loop and incredible character design from Blizzard’s original hero shooter. But this free-to-play update is iterative, rather than groundbreaking.
How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?
Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
Seeing ‘Sorry, we were unable to log you in” in Overwatch 2?’ Here’s what to do
Overwatch 2 released on PC and consoles yesterday, with thousands of players flooding servers to try out the hero shooter sequel. Along with a massive influx of players, there have been countless errors preventing players from accessing the game, whether it be due to connectivity issues, verification issues, or simply long queue times.
All playable game modes in Overwatch 2
A new era of Overwatch is here following the official launch of Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title. While Overwatch 2 feels more like a large, overhauling update than a fully-fledged sequel, the shift to a seasonal model, a five-vs-five format, and a promise of new heroes should be enough to entice a returning player base.
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
Does Overwatch 2 have a story mode?
The free-to-play early access of Overwatch 2 officially launches today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, allowing players to dive into the updated world of heroes first presented in 2016. Part of Blizzard’s approach with this sequel has been to build upon the expansive lore of Overwatch. Between animations,...
How to fix the ESP-Buimet-003 error in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most accessible multiplayer games in the world. In addition to being available on multiple platforms, Fortnite also has decent servers with excellent track records of staying online. While Fortnite will remain accessible throughout the majority of the year, there can be times when its servers...
How to save your Overwatch 2 highlights
The sequel to Blizzard’s famous hero FPS has dropped and Overwatch 2 is taking the gaming world on a wild ride, filled with server issues, bugs, and an overall good time. An important feature some of the best competitive games have, is the ability to save your incredible highlights—who doesn’t want to save your early OW2 exploits?
What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them
Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
Why aren’t your friends showing up in Overwatch 2? | OW2 friends list bug explained
While Overwatch 2 has released for PC and console players alike, the game’s recent launch has come with a myriad of bugs. Whether it be connectivity issues, long queue times, or unexpected bugs, there are a myriad of obstacles standing in players’ way. One prominent issue that has...
How to purchase Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass
Overwatch 2 is finally live and the PvP version of the game is officially free-to-play. Those looking to get their hands on the game for good are flocking to the game and looking to buy the premium version of the battle pass. Purchasing the battle pass is fairly easy, but...
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
Overwatch 2 servers will be down for several hours tonight
Overwatch fans have been (virtually) lining up in droves since Overwatch 2’s launch on Oct. 4. For the past 48 hours, though, the game’s servers have been struggling amid DDoS attacks and issues with authentication. Unfortunately, the only real fix appears to be taking the servers offline to apply updates that will hopefully repair some of the issues.
The best Overwatch 2 settings for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch
Games include algorithms to detect and apply the best settings for your hardware when you first launch them. These automatic adjustments usually prioritize visual quality over performance, which competitive players may disagree with. While Overwatch 2 players on consoles have limited settings to tinker with, PC players can mess around...
Here's the Overwatch 2 release time confirmed by Blizzard
Here are the release times for Overwatch 2 and when you’ll unlock the game
Overwatch 2 queue times explode shortly after the game launches
Not even Mercy can heal the Overwatch 2 queue just after the official launch time for the game. The PvP first-person shooter just launched for the first time in early access, and the number of people waiting to play has exploded. The servers are completely overwhelmed at launch time, with...
Overwatch streamer dafran says the Atlanta Reign reversed his signing as a content creator
The Atlanta Reign told fans earlier today that Daniel “dafran” Francesca would be coming back to the team as a content creator. The response on social media was almost entirely negative, with many fans pointing to his past as a reason to keep him out of the spotlight.
What platforms will Need for Speed Unbound be on?
Need for Speed, a franchise that has been beloved in the racing genre for almost two decades is getting a new game called Need for Speed Unbound, which has a release date set for Dec. 2. The game will blend “elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars...
Blizzard shares advice for those suffering from incorrectly locked heroes in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has been plagued with issue after issue during its launch, with fans having to deal with server queues, previous items not showing up, game crashes, and locked heroes in matches. Players have had to wait for hours to make their way onto servers, and even when they’ve made...
How to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite
Players looking to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite, you haven’t missed your chance just yet. Despite the Epic Games promotion concluding on Sept. 29, players can still access the Goat skin eventually on the Fortnite shop. For those players who aren’t going to purchase Goat Simulator...
