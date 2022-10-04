ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taulia Tagovailoa says Tua is “doing good”

By Brandy Flores
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oP6Ng_0iMBTijd00

COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – Last Thursday, Taulia Tagvailoa had family in town, and together they watched Taulia’s older brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua play in a Thursday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tua suffered a major concussion, that resulted in him being carted off the field, and even without the excessive replays shown by the Amazon Prime broadcast, it was tough for Taulia to watch.

On Tuesday, Taulia thanked those who reached out to him providing words of support for his brother.

“Thank you for all the love and support for my brother, he is doing good. I flew out to Florida and saw him. My brother is my heart, someone I look up to, it was hard for me to see that.“

Taulia also said that it was very hard to focus on the Terps’ game that Saturday against Michigan State, he was really worried for his brother and wanted to fly out and be with his family. Then, Tua reached out to his little brother on Friday night and convinced him otherwise.

“Friday night, after our team dinner, he finally called me, and I really just wanted to go there. You know, just spend time with my family and hug them and stuff like that. But he told me that he’s a big fan of ours and he’d rather watch me play on Saturday and win. So after that phone call, I was happy and getting back to my normal routine and stuff again.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

A Wild Tom Brady, Gisele Conspiracy Theory Is Going Viral

The rumor mill is swirling amidst the impending divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — and some theories are more ridiculous than others. There's a group of people on TikTok who believe Gisele is a "witch" from whom Brady "draws his power." There are countless accounts that claim Brady is in for a career collapse now that he's "wronged" his wife by unretiring from the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Concussion#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nexstar Media Inc
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Gisele wants divorce from Tom Brady reportedly revealed

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for a divorce, and it sounds like the biggest issue in their marriage has been the obvious one — football. According to a report from TMZ, Bundchen recently left Brady to live elsewhere and told him the couple’s marriage is over. That was not the first time she has threatened to file for divorce. Sources told TMZ that each time Gisele has threatened to leave Brady, the quarterback’s NFL career has been the root cause of her frustration.
NFL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
NFL
msn.com

NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
DC News Now

DC News Now

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy