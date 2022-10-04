ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans

Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East Fall Fest kicks off at Gravel Pit Park

Hundreds of people are celebrating fall in North East this weekend.   Tonight kicked off Fall Fest 2022 at Gravel Pit Park.  Those in attendance got to enjoy live music, food trucks, and drinks from area breweries,             distilleries and meaderies.  Fall Fest is not only a time to celebrate the season, but it’s also an […]
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th Annual Fall Fest Kicks Off this Weekend

This weekend kicks off the Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th annual Fall Fest. For anyone who drives out to Chautauqua, New York there's a plethora of activities to keep visitors busy. Festivities start at 11am Saturday, they'll go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday. Same time frame for...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 7-9

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Eerie Horror Fest The Eerie Horror Fest is four days of selected short and feature-length films including a special silent film screening of “Nosferatu” […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Water Works unveils improvements to Cherry Street pumping station

Erie Water Works continues to improve the water quality throughout the region, unveiling some improvements Thursday afternoon. More than 40,000 Erie residents rely on a water pumping station on Cherry Street. The Erie County Water Authority has modernized that station, implementing efficiency pumps. The CEO of Erie Water Works said these upgrades will make water […]
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns

The Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival is back, hosted for the sixth time at the Bayfront Convention Center by local beach glass and jewelry shop Relish. Both days of the festival are set to host not only vendors, but also a full schedule of lectures and music for all to enjoy. Topics include "Identifying Unusual Beach Finds," "Odd Glass!," and "Everyone Has a Story to Tell," with the lectures held at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Indie-folk singer and songwriter Tommy Link will be performing throughout the day.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend

There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie homeless shelters prepare for winter season

This weekend will be chilly, but nothing like what Erie residents will eventually be dealing with this winter. That’s why local shelters are gearing up for what they anticipate to be another busy season. Colder temperatures are coming, and more and more people are dialing the local shelter service hotline — 814 shelter — to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Greater Erie Auto Auction celebrates new ownership

Greater Erie Auto Auction in Fairview celebrated new ownership. Glovis America purchased the auto auction to become the new owners and operators of the facility. New improvements and additions will be coming soon including mechanical services and expanding the building with new employees. The chief executive officer said the management team played a huge role […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Construction season wrapping up in Erie County

The end of construction season is near. The press officer for PennDOT told us some indicators that a project is almost completed are things like line painting and guide rails. PennDOT is asking drivers to be patient as the construction season will wrap up towards the end of October. “People should be aware that they’re […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Cool air is back in town for the weekend

ERIE, PA – Warmer weather of the past two days is being replaced by a cold front moving through. Temperatures will be at the “warmest” through Friday morning then fall through much of the day. As the front moves East, gusty northwesterly wind ushers cool and drier...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tracked in Costa Rica: a little, local bird makes a big, international journey

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As migrants are boarded on planes during long-standing immigration disputes, as countries debate international trade and compare the values of their currency, and as people raise flags either in their front yards or on contested battlegrounds in eastern Europe, birds beat their wings through the air and pass over it all. Tomorrow, Oct. […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker

Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
VENANGO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Independent Blind Bowlers Host Annual Tournament

Bowlers from Erie, Buffalo, and Binghamton gathered at Eastland Bowling on Saturday for an annual tournament. The Erie Independent Blind Bowlers hosted the tournament. Teams from Pennsylvania and New York are made up of people, who are both visually impaired and who can see. Not only is this tournament a competition for bowlers, but it also allows people who may have a hard time seeing to get to meet and play with other people like them.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Kick for a CURE Charity Game Draws Crowds and Donations

The Erie High Lady Royals and North East Grape Picker hit the field on Saturday for a soccer match along with their annual Kick for a CURE Charity game. All the money raised during the Saturday morning game goes toward Linked by Pink, a non profit that provides support to cancer patients under the age of 45.
ERIE, PA

