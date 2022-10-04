Read full article on original website
Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans
Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
North East Fall Fest kicks off at Gravel Pit Park
Hundreds of people are celebrating fall in North East this weekend. Tonight kicked off Fall Fest 2022 at Gravel Pit Park. Those in attendance got to enjoy live music, food trucks, and drinks from area breweries, distilleries and meaderies. Fall Fest is not only a time to celebrate the season, but it’s also an […]
Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th Annual Fall Fest Kicks Off this Weekend
This weekend kicks off the Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th annual Fall Fest. For anyone who drives out to Chautauqua, New York there's a plethora of activities to keep visitors busy. Festivities start at 11am Saturday, they'll go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday. Same time frame for...
Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 7-9
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Eerie Horror Fest The Eerie Horror Fest is four days of selected short and feature-length films including a special silent film screening of “Nosferatu” […]
Erie Water Works unveils improvements to Cherry Street pumping station
Erie Water Works continues to improve the water quality throughout the region, unveiling some improvements Thursday afternoon. More than 40,000 Erie residents rely on a water pumping station on Cherry Street. The Erie County Water Authority has modernized that station, implementing efficiency pumps. The CEO of Erie Water Works said these upgrades will make water […]
Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns
The Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival is back, hosted for the sixth time at the Bayfront Convention Center by local beach glass and jewelry shop Relish. Both days of the festival are set to host not only vendors, but also a full schedule of lectures and music for all to enjoy. Topics include "Identifying Unusual Beach Finds," "Odd Glass!," and "Everyone Has a Story to Tell," with the lectures held at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Indie-folk singer and songwriter Tommy Link will be performing throughout the day.
PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 62 Bridge Project in Pleasant Township
WARREN, Pa. – PennDOT invites the public to an online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 62 over Lenhart Run in Pleasant Township. The bridge is 1.26 miles south of the Route 6 and 62 interchange near Grunderville Road. The existing single-span concrete...
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend
There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
Erie homeless shelters prepare for winter season
This weekend will be chilly, but nothing like what Erie residents will eventually be dealing with this winter. That’s why local shelters are gearing up for what they anticipate to be another busy season. Colder temperatures are coming, and more and more people are dialing the local shelter service hotline — 814 shelter — to […]
Key meeting on controversial food waste recycling center draws big crowd, but gets postponed
The seats were filled, the aisle was packed and the outer lobby was teeming with people Thursday night Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building in White Township, but the meeting they all came to hear never happened. The Warren County Solid Waste Advisory Council meeting regarding a proposed food waste recycling...
Greater Erie Auto Auction celebrates new ownership
Greater Erie Auto Auction in Fairview celebrated new ownership. Glovis America purchased the auto auction to become the new owners and operators of the facility. New improvements and additions will be coming soon including mechanical services and expanding the building with new employees. The chief executive officer said the management team played a huge role […]
Construction season wrapping up in Erie County
The end of construction season is near. The press officer for PennDOT told us some indicators that a project is almost completed are things like line painting and guide rails. PennDOT is asking drivers to be patient as the construction season will wrap up towards the end of October. “People should be aware that they’re […]
Cool air is back in town for the weekend
ERIE, PA – Warmer weather of the past two days is being replaced by a cold front moving through. Temperatures will be at the “warmest” through Friday morning then fall through much of the day. As the front moves East, gusty northwesterly wind ushers cool and drier...
Mayor Schember Hopes to Move Forward with Former Miller Bros. Property Purchase
The City of Erie is continuing to eye the potential purchase of the former Miller Bros. property on State St. The former lawn equipment company closed last August after more than 90 years in business. If purchased by the city, the building will be transformed into a new public safety...
Tracked in Costa Rica: a little, local bird makes a big, international journey
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As migrants are boarded on planes during long-standing immigration disputes, as countries debate international trade and compare the values of their currency, and as people raise flags either in their front yards or on contested battlegrounds in eastern Europe, birds beat their wings through the air and pass over it all. Tomorrow, Oct. […]
Three local organizations building tiny homes to combat veterans’ homelessness
Three organizations are coming together to address veterans’ homelessness. Veterans Miracle Center, Erie Sports Center and Bookwell Travel are working to build tiny home communities for veterans. The first community will be built at the Erie Sports Center behind the sports center facility. Twenty of the tiny homes will house veterans in need. The owner […]
Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker
Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
Mayville High School Graduate Grant Pearsoll Featured on Vietnam Reflections Series
MAYVILLE, NY (Erie News Now) – His career started in 1967 fresh out of High School and lasted until 2006. His passion for flying began during a trip to a recruiting office. He saw a Helicopter poster on the wall of the office and decided that would be his career path.
Erie Independent Blind Bowlers Host Annual Tournament
Bowlers from Erie, Buffalo, and Binghamton gathered at Eastland Bowling on Saturday for an annual tournament. The Erie Independent Blind Bowlers hosted the tournament. Teams from Pennsylvania and New York are made up of people, who are both visually impaired and who can see. Not only is this tournament a competition for bowlers, but it also allows people who may have a hard time seeing to get to meet and play with other people like them.
Kick for a CURE Charity Game Draws Crowds and Donations
The Erie High Lady Royals and North East Grape Picker hit the field on Saturday for a soccer match along with their annual Kick for a CURE Charity game. All the money raised during the Saturday morning game goes toward Linked by Pink, a non profit that provides support to cancer patients under the age of 45.
