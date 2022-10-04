As WWE continues to tweak the vision of NXT, it appears that some new faces may be in line to make their official WWE debut soon. WWE has lost the bright colors of NXT 2.0 and dropped the name as they enter a new era, while reintroducing the black and gold colors and a new logo. They also changed the look of the show slightly because the LED Displays are different. With the cancellation of NXT UK, more talent from that brand has appeared on NXT television.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO