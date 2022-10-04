Read full article on original website
Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'
"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," Sara Lee's mother wrote as she announced the pro wrestler's death WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died. She was 30. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete." She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory...
Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30
Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
Sara Lee: Former WWE wrestler dies suddenly aged 30
The former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her family has announced, saying they were in “shock” at her passing.Lee’s mother Terri announced her death on Thursday in a post on her Facebook page, but did not provide any details on the cause of death.“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus.”Lee won the sixth season of WWE’s reality show competition “Tough Enough” in August 2015.Just a day before her mother announced her death, Lee posted a photo of herself in gym clothes on...
Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30, Memorial Fund Set Up In Her Honor
Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30. The tragic news was shared on Facebook by a family member on October 6, 2022. Lee was one of the winners of the 2015 season of Tough Enough alongside Josh Bredel. Following the show's conclusion, Lee made her in-ring debut for the company at an NXT live event on January 30, 2016. Later that year, Lee was released from the company.
WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee
UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
Breaking: Former WWE Star Has Reportedly Died At 30
Former professional wrestler Sara Lee, who enjoyed a two-year stint in WWE in the mid-2010s, has passed away. She was 30 years old. On Thursday, Lee's mother Terri Lee announced on social media that Sara had passed away. The cause of death has not been made public. "It is with...
