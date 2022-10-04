Read full article on original website
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
cbs19.tv
Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season
BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
kwhi.com
FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM – WITH WINTER HOURS
Around 45 vendors will offer their various products in downtown Brenham tomorrow (Friday) during the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market. Shoppers can stroll down Baylor and Park Streets to select from items like fresh bread and pastries, desserts, dips and salsas, canned goods, handmade sewn items, jewelry, home décor and hair products.
mocomotive.com
Shea Homes acquires land for master-planned community in Montgomery County
Shea Homes has closed on a 300-acre property in Montgomery County for its newest master-planned community, Woodhavyn. Located along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road, Woodhavyn will contain approximately 700 home sites. While pricing has not yet been announced, Woodhavyn homes are expected to hit the market by late 2023. “Just west of The…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Enjoy a ‘Spook-tacular’ Halloween at Margaritaville Lake Resort
MONTGOMERY, TX -- Halloween is full of treats for all ages at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. So, pack your costumes and head to paradise for a “frighteningly” good time. WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. WHERE: Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. 600 Margaritaville Parkway,...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: $4M Woodlands property checks so many boxes, from that stunning pool you always wanted to an enviable wine cellar
HOUSTON – A Woodlands home on the market for $4,295,000 has a number of attractive features that caught our eye, from its array of gardens to its fountains and impressive pool. For the kids and adults, there are game rooms, a home theater and a home gym, not to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocomotive.com
Family Thanks First Responders For Outstanding Care Of Young Mothers’ Life
CONROE, TX — ast July, 36-year-old Megan Kelley was eating breakfast at her mother’s home when she went unconscious. What her mother didn’t know at the time is that she was in cardiac arrest, stemming from a pulmonary embolism. Her mother immediately called 911 and spoke to an…
LIST: Fall festival events in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — When the summer heat finally gives way to cooler weather in Houston, it's a great time to get outdoors to enjoy the lovely weather. If you're looking for family-friendly fall events, there are plenty of festivals across the Greater Houston area!. From big cities to suburbs to...
Median price of homes sold in Tomball, Magnolia see double-digit percent increase year over year in August
The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. (Courtesy Pexels) The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. However, the median price in Pinehurst ZIP code 77362 fell 15.35% year over year.
mocomotive.com
Jefferson Native among Conroe PD’s first mounted patrol unit
Editor’s note: This story was first published in the The Courier of Montgomery County. Patrol member Shana House is a native of Jefferson. The Conroe Police Department has launched its first mounted patrol unit, which will provide horse-back police patrols in both neighborhoods and residential and business areas, shopping centers and the downtown area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/06/22
IN SHELTER – A373900. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/06/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-06-22/
Favorite Houston watering hole opens 'longest bar in Texas' in bustling Woodlands locale
One of Houston's most popular patio bars has opened its third location in The Woodlands and features the 'longest bar in Texas.'
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building
MCTXSheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. MCTXSheriff’s have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and…
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket
A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
Comments / 0