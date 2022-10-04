ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX
Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season

BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
BRENHAM, TX
FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM – WITH WINTER HOURS

Around 45 vendors will offer their various products in downtown Brenham tomorrow (Friday) during the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market. Shoppers can stroll down Baylor and Park Streets to select from items like fresh bread and pastries, desserts, dips and salsas, canned goods, handmade sewn items, jewelry, home décor and hair products.
BRENHAM, TX
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
HOUSTON, TX
Enjoy a ‘Spook-tacular’ Halloween at Margaritaville Lake Resort

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Halloween is full of treats for all ages at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. So, pack your costumes and head to paradise for a “frighteningly” good time. WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. WHERE: Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston. 600 Margaritaville Parkway,...
HOUSTON, TX
LIST: Fall festival events in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON — When the summer heat finally gives way to cooler weather in Houston, it's a great time to get outdoors to enjoy the lovely weather. If you're looking for family-friendly fall events, there are plenty of festivals across the Greater Houston area!. From big cities to suburbs to...
HOUSTON, TX
Jefferson Native among Conroe PD’s first mounted patrol unit

Editor’s note: This story was first published in the The Courier of Montgomery County. Patrol member Shana House is a native of Jefferson. The Conroe Police Department has launched its first mounted patrol unit, which will provide horse-back police patrols in both neighborhoods and residential and business areas, shopping centers and the downtown area.
CONROE, TX
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/06/22

IN SHELTER – A373900. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/06/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-06-22/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MCTXSheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building

MCTXSheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. MCTXSheriff’s have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket

A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
WILLIS, TX

