Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Jimmy Smith Reveals What Happened Backstage During His Last WWE RAW
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Smith will no longer be working for WWE as a result of the company’s commentary shakeup. During the course of his Unlocking the Cage show, Smith provided additional information regarding his departure. “I have never gotten used to articles about myself or anything like...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Main Event Causes Controversy, GUNTHER and Sheamus React
The season premiere of WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday featured WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retaining his title over Sheamus in a rematch from Clash at The Castle. The match’s conclusion was clouded by controversy, with WWE claiming that the leader of Imperium “stole a controversial victory” over the leader of The Brawling Brutes.
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022
The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event will air live tonight from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to the planned White Rabbit reveal and the rumored return of Bray...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 7, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. He says there will come a time when you believe that everything is finished. That is the beginning. He welcomes everyone to Fox and the season premiere of Smackdown. Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
PWMania
Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Clue Emerges Ahead of Extreme Rules
WWE has been sending White Rabbit clues through social media via QR codes on RAW and SmackDown for several weeks, and the general consensus appears to be that this is all leading up to the return of Bray Wyatt. This is being kept top secret, and only a few people...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Now a Full-time Coach at the Performance Center
Biff Busick, better known by his ring name Oney Lorcan, is now working full-time with WWE as a coach. It was previously reported that he was working as a guest coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer...
PWMania
Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (10/9) and SmackDown (10/7)
Leading into Extreme Rules tomorrow. Smackdown had its season premiere. It was a great show with debuts, returns and a fantastic Intercontinental Championship match between Sheamus and Gunther. RAW was a little less exciting with not much going on into the PPV. Monday Night RAW. There was a U.S title...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
What Should Tony Khan Do Now?
Just a day after Sammy Guevara and Andrade trended on social media for their public disagreements, there was another backstage fight in All Elite Wrestling. There are conflicting reports, with TMZ’s claim that Sammy threw the first punch and then Andrade responded with a punch, and also the claim from The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that it was actually Andrade that threw punches that Sammy didn’t respond to.
PWMania
Two Mistakes Impact Wrestling Made at Bound For Glory
Friday night Impact Wrestling presented its biggest show of the year Bound For Glory. All the fans in attendance and watching on PPV were once again treated to a stellar Impact Wrestling event. Josh Alexander went to war with Eddie Edwards in an incredible main event as Alexander retained his...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Discusses Serial Killer Influence on His ‘Painmaker’ Gimmick
Chris Jericho debuted his Painmaker gimmick in 2019 for his NJPW Dominion match against then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Okada called himself The Rainmaker, a darker persona for him. During an interview with MovieWeb, Jericho, who will appear in “The Terrifier 2,” was asked if he could compete with the...
PWMania
AEW Investigation Still Not Finished Due to Legal Threats and One Party Being Uncooperative
During the course of this week, Tony Khan participated in a few interviews, and each time, he stated that he would not comment on the incident that took place between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite a month ago. Khan did not provide a response when he was asked to comment on the question of whether or not CM Punk was still employed by the company or whether or not The Elite would reunite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Powerhouse Hobbs Opens Up About His In-Ring Style
Powerhouse Hobbs recently spoke with Muscle and Fitness for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hobbs explained how he stands out from all of the wrestlers in AEW. He said, “I’m not a high-flyer, I don’t do flippy. That’s just not my style,” Hobbs said....
PWMania
Photo: Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look Ahead of WWE Return
During her time away from WWE, Becky Lynch has been posting photos of herself showing off her long hair. When the top star challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in July, she ended up separating her shoulder in the process and needing surgery. Lynch had...
PWMania
Top WWE Star on the Verge of Returning to the Ring
A top WWE star appears to be returning. Becky Lynch was spotted backstage at RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to PWInsider. When a wrestler returns to the ring a few weeks or months after an injury, it’s usually a sign that they’re on their way back; otherwise, they wouldn’t be on the road with the rest of the crew.
PWMania
Possible Changes to WWE RAW Next Monday for the “Season Premiere”
Fans can expect that WWE will make a change to the commentary team for the next week’s episode of RAW. Monday’s episode of Raw is the show’s season premiere, and as such, WWE usually makes minor changes such as updating the graphics and intro video package. According...
PWMania
Impact Bound for Glory Results – October 7, 2022
Impact Bound for Glory Results – October 7, 2022. Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Dirty Dango. The former Fandango in WWE has answered Myers’ open challenge. The crowd chanted for him. They locked up and Dango, sporting shorter blonde hair, broke clean in the corner. Myers grabbed a side headlock and was sent into the ropes. He shoulderblocked Dango down to the mat, then did so a second time, Dango went up and over during an exchange and nailed a dropkick. He worked over Brian’s arm.
PWMania
Bobby Fish Making His Pro Boxing Debut Next Month on Floyd Mayweather’s Card
Bobby Fish is set to make his pro boxing debut. Fish will face Boateng Prempeh on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deiji Olatunji on Sunday, November 13 from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, according to the Global Titans Fight Series. “@thebobbyfish makes the transition and bold leap...
PWMania
Last Man Standing Match for the MLW World Title set for Fightland ‘22
MLW made a another huge Fightland ‘22 match announcement today as MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend the title he has held for over a year against one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match. This will be...
Comments / 0