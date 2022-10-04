PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO