KING-5
Human remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
q13fox.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
My Clallam County
My Clallam County
Mystery remains on the identity of woman’s remains found on beach near Sequim
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols is still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. We learned 2 weeks ago that Nichols was able to get fingerprints from the remains. The evidence has since been in the hands of the folks at the Washington State Patrol crime lab.
KOMO News
whatcom-news.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash That Killed 10, Including Megan Hilty's Family Members
A small float plane crashed into Mutiny Bay on Sept. 4 with 10 people aboard, the U.S. Coast Guard previously said Officials say six bodies have been recovered from the Puget Sound after a plane crashed in Washington nearly a month ago, killing all 10 people aboard. The small float plane crashed into Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island on Sept. 4, the United States Coast Guard said in a previous news release. On Friday, Island County Emergency Management said the bodies of six of the victims had been...
