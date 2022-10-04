Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Jefferson Native among Conroe PD’s first mounted patrol unit
Editor’s note: This story was first published in the The Courier of Montgomery County. Patrol member Shana House is a native of Jefferson. The Conroe Police Department has launched its first mounted patrol unit, which will provide horse-back police patrols in both neighborhoods and residential and business areas, shopping centers and the downtown area.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff announces opening of New District 2 Building
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas. The new facility is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Commissioners Court. Hello Woodlands had the opportunity to take…
mocomotive.com
Shea Homes acquires land for master-planned community in Montgomery County
Shea Homes has closed on a 300-acre property in Montgomery County for its newest master-planned community, Woodhavyn. Located along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road, Woodhavyn will contain approximately 700 home sites. While pricing has not yet been announced, Woodhavyn homes are expected to hit the market by late 2023. “Just west of The…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/06/22
IN SHELTER – A373900. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/06/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-06-22/
mocomotive.com
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station
From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4….
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Hit-and-Run Crash in The Woodlands
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022 where the father of the victim is reporting his actions to investigate the incident to local media outlets. We would like to share the following to help our community better understand this situation.
Median price of homes sold in Tomball, Magnolia see double-digit percent increase year over year in August
The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. (Courtesy Pexels) The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. However, the median price in Pinehurst ZIP code 77362 fell 15.35% year over year.
fox26houston.com
Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner
LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply T
MCTXSheriff Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect in the accompanying picture who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Portion of Hwy 3 in Harris County to be named 'Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway'
Twenty local artists will create a series of murals honoring murdered Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, one for each year of her life.
mocomotive.com
Meet the candidates for Montgomery County Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace
Election Day is Nov. 8 for races, including Montgomery County Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Relevant experience: presiding judge of the Justice Court, bachelor’s in criminal justice administration; certified public manager for the state of Texas, certified medicolegal death investigator, 10-plus years of law enforcement experience; employed with Montgomery County since 2004; resident of the area since 1996.
hellowoodlands.com
Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Click2Houston.com
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Oct. 8-9
Check out these five events in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 8-9. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Grand Central Park is hosting a Sip and Shop vendor market. The event will include over 100 vendors that offer items such as jewelry, food and furniture. Food trucks will be available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission). 1039 Lake House Drive, Conroe. https://bigtop.show/conroegrandcentral.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
