Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

Jefferson Native among Conroe PD’s first mounted patrol unit

Editor’s note: This story was first published in the The Courier of Montgomery County. Patrol member Shana House is a native of Jefferson. The Conroe Police Department has launched its first mounted patrol unit, which will provide horse-back police patrols in both neighborhoods and residential and business areas, shopping centers and the downtown area.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff announces opening of New District 2 Building

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas. The new facility is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Commissioners Court. Hello Woodlands had the opportunity to take…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/06/22

IN SHELTER – A373900. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/06/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-06-22/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station

From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Hit-and-Run Crash in The Woodlands

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022 where the father of the victim is reporting his actions to investigate the incident to local media outlets. We would like to share the following to help our community better understand this situation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply T

MCTXSheriff Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect in the accompanying picture who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about…
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Meet the candidates for Montgomery County Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace

Election Day is Nov. 8 for races, including Montgomery County Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Relevant experience: presiding judge of the Justice Court, bachelor’s in criminal justice administration; certified public manager for the state of Texas, certified medicolegal death investigator, 10-plus years of law enforcement experience; employed with Montgomery County since 2004; resident of the area since 1996.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Oct. 8-9

Check out these five events in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 8-9. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Grand Central Park is hosting a Sip and Shop vendor market. The event will include over 100 vendors that offer items such as jewelry, food and furniture. Food trucks will be available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission). 1039 Lake House Drive, Conroe. https://bigtop.show/conroegrandcentral.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
NEW CANEY, TX

