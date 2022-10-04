ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

AOL Corp

New car prices may soon start coming down

New car prices may finally start declining in the coming months — but don't expect to pay much less on a monthly basis due to higher interest rates. "To our clients who refused to pay above sticker for a new car, your patience is about to pay off," wrote Morgan Stanley chief auto analyst Adam Jonas in a note to clients on Monday. Thanks to stalling sales and a 17-month high in vehicle supplies, "deflation" may finally be arriving for new car prices, Jonas said.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Phases Out Another Set of Products

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications

Morningstar, a U.S.-based solar controllers manufacturer, has unveiled a new line of inverters for off-grid applications. Its SureSine DC-AC inverters come in six models, ranging from 150 W to 2500 W, 50 or 60Hz AC frequency, and 12 V, 24 V or 48 V (DC) input options. “That wide range...
Cars
Gas Price
Buying Cars
tinyhousetalk.com

Modern & Deightful M2 22 ft For Sale

Meet the M2, a stunning 22 ft tiny house built by TruForm tiny and available immediately for purchase. The modern THOW has two lofts, one designed as a bedroom and the other perfect for storage or guest space. The highlight of this tiny home is the living room, complete with...
SPY

SPY Tested Amazon Smart Plug Is the Gift That Keeps On Giving and Now It’s Under $13

If you didn’t realize it yet, there are some outstanding early bird deals going on right now before Amazon’s Early Access Sale event begins next week. We’ve been relentlessly scouring for some of the best daily deals around, and in our search, there’s one that stands out — the Amazon Smart Plug. This simple, often considered low-tech gadget, has done wonders for our SPY editors. For a limited time right now, you can snag it for under $13. That’s a whopping 48% off its normal price. Just like us, you’ll have a newfound respect for this gadget when you find out all...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

What's the Costco Death Star?

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
torquenews.com

Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
notebookcheck.net

Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system with solid-state battery and up to 64 kWh capacity launches

The Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system is now crowdfunding via Kickstarter. The campaign has already raised nearly £1.8 million (~US$2.1 million), with 46 days still to go, at the time of writing. The company claims it is the only power bank on the market that uses a semi-solid state battery to increase storage capacity and improve safety. The home energy storage system has dual 120 V/240 V output and dual input up to 6,600W.
ZDNet

How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car

If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
torquenews.com

New Hybrids to Love, to Ignore, and to Avoid Advises Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest on new Hybrid shopping considerations that go beyond fuel economy as the driving force behind purchasing one. Hybrid Shopping Considerations Beyond Fuel Economy. Earlier we had discovered which new models of hybrids are ones that will save you the most money on gas per a Consumer...
torquenews.com

Best SUV and Truck Tires of 2022 for All Season and Snow Driving Conditions

Discover right now the SUV and truck tires Consumer Reports analysts say are stand outs for performance, safety, and treadwear reliability to get you ready for this winter. Shopping for new tires for your vehicle can be confusing. Yes, you may own an SUV. But, is it a compact SUV, a mid-size SUV, or a large SUV? Which matters quite a bit. In general, the smaller SUVs can use traditional car tires that offer a lower cost in tire replacement. However, larger SUVs and trucks need tires designed for more rigorous wear and tear.
