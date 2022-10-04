Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Main Event Causes Controversy, GUNTHER and Sheamus React
The season premiere of WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday featured WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retaining his title over Sheamus in a rematch from Clash at The Castle. The match’s conclusion was clouded by controversy, with WWE claiming that the leader of Imperium “stole a controversial victory” over the leader of The Brawling Brutes.
Jimmy Smith Reveals What Happened Backstage During His Last WWE RAW
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Smith will no longer be working for WWE as a result of the company’s commentary shakeup. During the course of his Unlocking the Cage show, Smith provided additional information regarding his departure. “I have never gotten used to articles about myself or anything like...
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022
The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event will air live tonight from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to the planned White Rabbit reveal and the rumored return of Bray...
WWE SmackDown Results – October 7, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. He says there will come a time when you believe that everything is finished. That is the beginning. He welcomes everyone to Fox and the season premiere of Smackdown. Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with...
Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Clue Emerges Ahead of Extreme Rules
WWE has been sending White Rabbit clues through social media via QR codes on RAW and SmackDown for several weeks, and the general consensus appears to be that this is all leading up to the return of Bray Wyatt. This is being kept top secret, and only a few people...
Sarah Logan Returning to WWE?
This week’s WWE SmackDown featured a segment vignette that hints at a debut or return. A man stated that “fools” should not mistake their absence for weakness because they have grown stronger. A woman sounding like Sarah Logan spoke next about praying to Valhalla. Logan also appeared in an August-aired Viking Raiders vignette.
Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (10/9) and SmackDown (10/7)
Leading into Extreme Rules tomorrow. Smackdown had its season premiere. It was a great show with debuts, returns and a fantastic Intercontinental Championship match between Sheamus and Gunther. RAW was a little less exciting with not much going on into the PPV. Monday Night RAW. There was a U.S title...
Former WWE Star Now a Full-time Coach at the Performance Center
Biff Busick, better known by his ring name Oney Lorcan, is now working full-time with WWE as a coach. It was previously reported that he was working as a guest coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer...
WWE Comment on Sara Lee’s Passing, Several Wrestlers Donate to Lee’s GoFundMe
Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 30. According to Lee’s mother’s original Facebook post and Dempsey’s GoFundMe description, Lee died suddenly and...
Chris Jericho Discusses Serial Killer Influence on His ‘Painmaker’ Gimmick
Chris Jericho debuted his Painmaker gimmick in 2019 for his NJPW Dominion match against then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Okada called himself The Rainmaker, a darker persona for him. During an interview with MovieWeb, Jericho, who will appear in “The Terrifier 2,” was asked if he could compete with the...
Photo: Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look Ahead of WWE Return
During her time away from WWE, Becky Lynch has been posting photos of herself showing off her long hair. When the top star challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in July, she ended up separating her shoulder in the process and needing surgery. Lynch had...
Two Mistakes Impact Wrestling Made at Bound For Glory
Friday night Impact Wrestling presented its biggest show of the year Bound For Glory. All the fans in attendance and watching on PPV were once again treated to a stellar Impact Wrestling event. Josh Alexander went to war with Eddie Edwards in an incredible main event as Alexander retained his...
AEW Investigation Still Not Finished Due to Legal Threats and One Party Being Uncooperative
During the course of this week, Tony Khan participated in a few interviews, and each time, he stated that he would not comment on the incident that took place between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite a month ago. Khan did not provide a response when he was asked to comment on the question of whether or not CM Punk was still employed by the company or whether or not The Elite would reunite.
Powerhouse Hobbs Opens Up About His In-Ring Style
Powerhouse Hobbs recently spoke with Muscle and Fitness for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hobbs explained how he stands out from all of the wrestlers in AEW. He said, “I’m not a high-flyer, I don’t do flippy. That’s just not my style,” Hobbs said....
Top WWE Star on the Verge of Returning to the Ring
A top WWE star appears to be returning. Becky Lynch was spotted backstage at RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to PWInsider. When a wrestler returns to the ring a few weeks or months after an injury, it’s usually a sign that they’re on their way back; otherwise, they wouldn’t be on the road with the rest of the crew.
What Happened Before and After WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle Wrestles
Prior to this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center, Shinsuke Nakamura beat Angel Garza in a dark match. Matt Riddle defeated Damien Priest in a match that was completely different from what had been advertised locally, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz for the U.S. Title.
WWE Developmental Wrestlers Expected to Make Their TV Debuts Soon
As WWE continues to tweak the vision of NXT, it appears that some new faces may be in line to make their official WWE debut soon. WWE has lost the bright colors of NXT 2.0 and dropped the name as they enter a new era, while reintroducing the black and gold colors and a new logo. They also changed the look of the show slightly because the LED Displays are different. With the cancellation of NXT UK, more talent from that brand has appeared on NXT television.
AEW Stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson Engaged to Be Married
On this week’s episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW’s Julia Hart was a guest and answered some questions. Here are some highlights:. It was Julia Hart’s idea to join The House of Black:. “I told Jerry Lynn, ‘What do you think if I joined...
