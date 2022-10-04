ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, TN

lakercountry.com

Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges

A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
SOMERSET, KY
WBIR

KCSO, MDC to host Aging Adult Resource Fair, medication take back

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Aging Adult Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. The resource fair is at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps, according to a release.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
somerset106.com

Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust

The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive on Drug Charges

Knoxville Police Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit execute a search warrant on Dutch Valley Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three different individuals in Knoxville in the past few months which leads to the arrest of an out of state fugitive. Officers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville

Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Knoxville. Police responding to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue Saturday night and found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect information. Anyone with information is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro responds to fire in West Knox County that seriously damaged home, no injuries reported

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a fire that seriously damaged a West Knox County home on Tuesday. They said they responded to calls about it at around 3:30 p.m. and when crews arrived, they found the front right corner of the house on fire. The occupant of the home was safely outside. They also said an animal was saved from the fire.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
middlesboronews.com

ATV stop leads to drug charges

What started as a simple stop for operating an ATV on a roadway ended with a host of drug- and traffic-related charges. On Oct. 4, Middlesboro Police Lt. Barry Cowan stopped Joshua Sutton for operating an ATV on the roadway. Once stopped, Sutton fled on foot, Cowan said. After a short foot pursuit Lt. Cowan was able to apprehend Sutton. Lt. Cowan found a amber-colored pill bottle on Sutton that contained a rock-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WBIR

WBIR

