Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges
A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
Escaped Monroe County inmate captured by Sweetwater Police Department
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is asking for leads to help locate an inmate who escaped while on litter duty.
East TN Children's Hospital reports early rise in flu and RSV cases among young children
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Health leaders at East Tennessee Children's Hospital are seeing a rise in RSV and flu cases. They said they are worried about the timing — it's early to see a spike in cases. "It used to be that RSV, in this part of the world,...
KCSO, MDC to host Aging Adult Resource Fair, medication take back
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Metro Drug Coalition and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Aging Adult Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22. The resource fair is at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps, according to a release.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office remembers life of deputy who died in off-duty crash
CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. — A deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division died during an off-duty vehicle crash Saturday night, according to authorities. The sheriff's office confirmed the deputy's identity as Corban Goad, 21. According to a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office said the crash happened...
indherald.com
Police follow trail to home of driver who allegedly fled scene of accident
ONEIDA | In a warrant that sounds a little like a modern take on Brothers Grimm fairy tale Hansel and Gretel, police say they were able to follow a trail of leaking antifreeze fluid to a man who fled the scene of an accident near the Boys & Girls Club on Sunday.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
Union County deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
28-Year-Old Deputy Matthew Kirrman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Union County (Union County, TN)
The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim in a Fatal Shooting in East Knoxville
It happened last (Monday) night in the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road next to the Holston River Park. A 9-1-1 caller reported finding an unresponsive man, identified as 27 year-old Brandon Smiles, lying in the road. Police say Smiles had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBIR
KPD Chief Paul Noel still aims for his original four goals, four months into the job
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — About four months ago, Paul Noel left New Orleans and became Knoxville's newest Chief of Police. When he started, he said he had four goals he wanted to focus on while serving the community. He wanted to work on preventing crime while also developing the careers...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive on Drug Charges
Knoxville Police Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit execute a search warrant on Dutch Valley Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three different individuals in Knoxville in the past few months which leads to the arrest of an out of state fugitive. Officers...
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain is accused of assaulting a man who says he entered the wrong apartment by mistake.
WBIR
Cumberland Co. deputy dies in off-duty crash
Corban Goad was 21 years old and a deputy with the corrections division. The Sheriff's Office said he was off duty during the crash.
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Shooting in North Knoxville
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Knoxville. Police responding to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue Saturday night and found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect information. Anyone with information is...
Rural Metro responds to fire in West Knox County that seriously damaged home, no injuries reported
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a fire that seriously damaged a West Knox County home on Tuesday. They said they responded to calls about it at around 3:30 p.m. and when crews arrived, they found the front right corner of the house on fire. The occupant of the home was safely outside. They also said an animal was saved from the fire.
29-Year-Old Dylan Price Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tellico Parkway at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
middlesboronews.com
ATV stop leads to drug charges
What started as a simple stop for operating an ATV on a roadway ended with a host of drug- and traffic-related charges. On Oct. 4, Middlesboro Police Lt. Barry Cowan stopped Joshua Sutton for operating an ATV on the roadway. Once stopped, Sutton fled on foot, Cowan said. After a short foot pursuit Lt. Cowan was able to apprehend Sutton. Lt. Cowan found a amber-colored pill bottle on Sutton that contained a rock-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine.
