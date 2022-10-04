ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Women’s Soccer: #3 Florida State scores in first minute, and goal holds up in 1-0 win over #2 UVA

Third-ranked Florida State scored in the opening minute, and made it stick in a 1-0 win at #2 UVA on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium. Florida State (9-0-2, 5-0-0 ACC) struck in the opening minute when Jody Brown’s shot from a one-on-one chance deflected off the cross bar and in for the goal. The scoring opportunity came as a Seminole pass forward on the attack was broken up by a Virginia defender, but the deflected ball caromed to Brown in stride in the box for the finish.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.

Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state employee workforce campaign Wednesday in downtown Richmond. Among the four recipients of this year’s First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia award, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton was awarded. At a launch...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
C-Ville Weekly

‘Blighted’

Charlottesville Oil sits on a 1.31-acre parcel on Ivy Road. Albemarle County assesses the land at $922,700, and the three structures there at $199,100. An adjacent 1.21 parcel, where empty semi-trailers are often parked, is assessed at $869,700. Photo: Amanda Maglione. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

After 50 years of bussing Westhaven kids away from their neighborhood school, City Schools votes to rezone Venable

When Charlottesville schools were desegregated in 1966, Black kids in the city were finally given the freedom to attend their neighborhood schools. Or so they thought. Since it was built in the early 1960s, Black children who lived in the Westhaven public housing community on Hardy Drive have been zoned for schools far from their neighborhood — not the one closest to them. James Bryant was one of those students.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘For overall health and wellness:’ Augusta Health opens Harrisonburg primary care

Augusta Health has been serving Harrisonburg residents in Fishersville, and can now serve them in Harrisonburg at Augusta Health Primary Care, 644 University Boulevard. John Mack, Chief Operating Officer of Augusta Medical Group, said that Augusta Health’s board and organization are community-based. As a community-based board and organization, Augusta Health is required to listen to the community “and, essentially, we’ve heard them. They like Augusta Health.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday

Miller’s Bake Shoppe customers recommended a coffee shop in the bakery, and coffee shop is what they are getting. A grand opening will be held for Java Joint this Saturday. “[The bakery and a coffee shop go] good together, and Stuarts Draft has no sit-down coffee shop,” said Miller’s Bake Shoppe owner Peter Sawatzka. He and his wife opened the bakery in 2019 at 23 Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
crozetgazette.com

Albemarle High School Teachers Lament Chaotic Year

On a spring day toward the end of last school year, a sea of Albemarle High School students charged through the hallways at lunchtime. News of a fight in the cafeteria had sent the outdoor breezeway crowd scrambling inside to see, but when someone in the throng yelled “Gun, gun!” the stream became a panicked rush. “For around ten minutes, we just had a stampede going through the school, screaming,” said then-freshman Kayden Wright. “The administrators lost control of the bottom floor of the building. It was bad.” He paused, reflecting. “I think that was the epitome of what school was like last year.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

