pagevalleynews.com
Christopher Ray Hammond
Christopher Ray Hammond, 61, of Luray, died on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. He was born on Nov. 11, 1960, in Luray and was a son of the late Clifford Ray Hammond and Frances Marie Short Hammond. Mr. Hammond was a graduate of Page County High...
Joseph Frank Pechie
Joseph Frank Pechie, 87, of Luray, Va. passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1935. A funeral mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on Collins Avenue in Luray. Arrangements are...
6-0! Bulldogs take down Falcons, 41-25
WOODSTOCK, Oct. 7 — Only a handful of undefeated teams are still standing in Virginia’s Class 2…and now there is one team standing tall in Region B. In a battle between two unbeatens in the area, the Bulldogs of Luray found a way to pull away from the Falcons of Central in a huge, 41-25, Bull Run District win.
Festival weekend
October 8, 1987 — The 18th annual Page County Heritage Festival this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11, will present a varied program of events celebrating the county’s pioneer history. This year’s festival crowd will be increased by the arrival of 750 passengers Saturday aboard a special...
Page Valley Heritage Festival this weekend
LURAY, Oct. 7 — Dozens of demonstrations, exhibits and displays of the way life used to be will be on hand at the fairgrounds this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9 for the 53rd annual Page Valley Heritage Festival. From all-day demonstrations of spinning and crocheting to a working steam-driven...
Johnson and Wood get in the record book
LURAY, Oct. 5 — In last Wednesday’s cross country meet at Luray High School’s Chrisman Field, both Davey Johnson and Carolina Wood ran their way into the record books. Johnson came within five seconds of the all-time LHS boys cross country record with a time of 17:09.3 — the record by W. Sutphin is 17:04. Johnson’s time was also fifth-best, all-time at Chrisman Field.
Guilty verdict on illegal whiskey
October 7, 1965 — A five-man Circuit Court jury on Monday of this week returned a verdict of guilty against Rolfe M. Leedy of Luray, on two counts of illegally selling alcoholic beverages. The jury deliberated about two hours before returning the verdict which also fixed his punishment at...
