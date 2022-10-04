SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for helping finding the woman who allegedly robbed an Academy Sports and Outdoors back in August. The woman reportedly stole merchandise from the store and started to exit without paying. The manager of the store confronted the suspect and tried to retrieve the merchandise. That's when the suspect threatened the victim with an electric stun-gun, causing the manager to back away. The woman was seen getting into a tan-colored older model SUV and leaving the parking lot.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO