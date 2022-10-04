ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
NBC Sports

The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay

The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality

Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NFL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson: “I let the team down tonight”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, after a lengthy delay following an overtime loss to the Colts, finally made his way to the podium. When he got there, he said the only thing he could have said. “It’s very simple,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game

Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cardinals cut Maxx Williams

The Cardinals released tight end Maxx Williams on Friday, the team announced. The team is expected to make a corresponding move Saturday. Williams appeared in every game this season, seeing action on 54 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams. He does not have a reception. The Cardinals have Zach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Cardinals predictions for Week 5

Reuben Frank (3-1) Looks just like a trap game. Feels like a trap game. Seems like a trap game. The Eagles are putting their undefeated record on the line Sunday in Glendale against an Arizona Cards team that’s lost seven straight home games, beaten two teams that are a combined 2-6, is ranked 28th in defense, doesn’t have an offensive play longer than 30 yards and is missing a bunch of their best players. With the Cowboys looming next weekend in prime time on national TV, it would be easy to look past this mediocre Arizona team. But one thing Nick Sirianni has been outstanding at is keeping his team focused on the moment, not looking back or ahead and taking each opponent as a serious threat, no matter what their record is. The Eagles are 10-1 under Sirianni vs. teams with losing records (and 8-1 on the road), the one exception the Giants game late last year. But for the most part, the Eagles have taken care of business and I expect them to do that again on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NFL execs wonder if 49ers needed to trade up for Lance

The 49ers’ quarterback situation between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance has proven how quickly things can change in the NFL. In less than eight months, San Francisco’s QB1 went from Garoppolo to Lance and then back to Garoppolo again. Now, with Lance out for the rest of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Should the Phillies shake up the bullpen?

The Phillies’ return to the postseason after an 11-year absence is also the first season in recent memory that the team had a bullpen that could be described as reliable. Considering Phillies relievers had the worst collective ERA in 90 years just two seasons ago, it’s a quantum leap.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bosa recalls hilarious interaction with ref in Rams game

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa registered two sacks on Monday night in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. A few other times, it looked as if the Rams might have gotten away with a play that could easily have warranted a holding penalty. One play...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles without some key players against Cardinals

The Eagles will be without a few key players as they travel to Arizona for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Jordan Mailata (shoulder) is doubtful after missing all week of practice. Meanwhile, Jake Elliott (ankle), Avonte Maddox (ankle) and Patrick Johnson (concussion) have been ruled out. All four missed the entire week of practice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

