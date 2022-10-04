Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Related
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
Four Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Eagles; Four More Questionable
The Arizona Cardinals have already ruled four players out against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay
The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
NBC Sports
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
Jalen Hurts chastises reporters for press conference questions
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seems to have his focus in the right place for Week 5, at least judging from his responses to questions during his Wednesday media availability. Hurts attracted attention when he appeared on Monday’s “ManningCast” on ESPN2 as a guest, wearing a hoodie that sent a...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson: “I let the team down tonight”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, after a lengthy delay following an overtime loss to the Colts, finally made his way to the podium. When he got there, he said the only thing he could have said. “It’s very simple,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eagles injury report: 3 out against Cardinals, another key player doubtful
The Eagles had been hoping that left tackle Jordan Mailata would be available to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. However, it appears that Mailata will play the role of spectator. The Eagles officially released their injury report Friday, and Mailata is doubtful...
NBC Sports
Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game
Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
NBC Sports
Cardinals cut Maxx Williams
The Cardinals released tight end Maxx Williams on Friday, the team announced. The team is expected to make a corresponding move Saturday. Williams appeared in every game this season, seeing action on 54 offensive snaps and 24 on special teams. He does not have a reception. The Cardinals have Zach...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cardinals predictions for Week 5
Reuben Frank (3-1) Looks just like a trap game. Feels like a trap game. Seems like a trap game. The Eagles are putting their undefeated record on the line Sunday in Glendale against an Arizona Cards team that’s lost seven straight home games, beaten two teams that are a combined 2-6, is ranked 28th in defense, doesn’t have an offensive play longer than 30 yards and is missing a bunch of their best players. With the Cowboys looming next weekend in prime time on national TV, it would be easy to look past this mediocre Arizona team. But one thing Nick Sirianni has been outstanding at is keeping his team focused on the moment, not looking back or ahead and taking each opponent as a serious threat, no matter what their record is. The Eagles are 10-1 under Sirianni vs. teams with losing records (and 8-1 on the road), the one exception the Giants game late last year. But for the most part, the Eagles have taken care of business and I expect them to do that again on Sunday.
NBC Sports
NFL execs wonder if 49ers needed to trade up for Lance
The 49ers’ quarterback situation between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance has proven how quickly things can change in the NFL. In less than eight months, San Francisco’s QB1 went from Garoppolo to Lance and then back to Garoppolo again. Now, with Lance out for the rest of the...
NBC Sports
Should the Phillies shake up the bullpen?
The Phillies’ return to the postseason after an 11-year absence is also the first season in recent memory that the team had a bullpen that could be described as reliable. Considering Phillies relievers had the worst collective ERA in 90 years just two seasons ago, it’s a quantum leap.
NBC Sports
Bosa recalls hilarious interaction with ref in Rams game
SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa registered two sacks on Monday night in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. A few other times, it looked as if the Rams might have gotten away with a play that could easily have warranted a holding penalty. One play...
NBC Sports
Eagles without some key players against Cardinals
The Eagles will be without a few key players as they travel to Arizona for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Jordan Mailata (shoulder) is doubtful after missing all week of practice. Meanwhile, Jake Elliott (ankle), Avonte Maddox (ankle) and Patrick Johnson (concussion) have been ruled out. All four missed the entire week of practice.
Comments / 0