At a recent meeting in Jenks, Governor Kevin Stitt met with several citizens who are concerned about his stand on abortion. One of those individuals was Jeannie Kirk, a survivor of rape, who wanted to share how his hard-line policy impacted her life. She expressed her opinion that a woman who has been raped is already traumatized and does not need additional trauma in carrying a child to term that was forced upon her because it steals her personal dignity, identity, and self-worth.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO