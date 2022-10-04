ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, ID

Health advisory lifted at CJ Strike Reservoir

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
 4 days ago

A Cyanobacteria Health Advisory issued for CJ Strike Reservoir in July has been lifted, according to a news release from Southwest District Health.

SDH said the the advisory was lifted in conjunction with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

The news release stated that DEQ officials confirmed that cyanobacteria levels at the reservoir have returned to normal and toxin levels are below the safety threshold. The July health advisory was issued after Southwest District Health said that samples taken from the reservoir indicated high concentration levels of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to people, pets and livestock.

CJ Strike Reservoir is located just southwest of Mountain Home and northwest of Bruneau.

Tuesday’s news release also stated that other blooms may exist on these water bodies that have not been reported to DEQ or the public health district. It said that water users should exercise caution around water bodies with visible slime, surface scum or a foul odor.

Any concerns should be reported to DEQ at 208-373-0550.

