KCRG.com
New online guide helps point families of those with disabilities to resources
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Families who have a loved one diagnosed with a disability now have a single place they can go for a wide variety of resources. It’s called the Family Resource Guide and it was created to fill a void. Often times families can be navigating caring for someone with special needs for the very first time.
KCRG.com
Tipton students run their own coffee shop as part of unique curriculum
TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Inside Tipton High School is a student-run coffee shop that doubles as a different type of classroom. It’s a product of math skills, event planning, and of course food preparation and service. It’s Tipton’s Tiger Coffee House, an in-school business, open just on Friday mornings, with students running the shop.
KCRG.com
Tipton business run entirely by students
A Cedar rapids couple today donated more than two million dollars to area non-profit groups. New online guide helps point families of those with disabilities to resources. Families who have a loved one diagnosed with a disability now have a single place they can go for a wide variety of resources.
KCRG.com
Dyersville area students learn about manufacturing jobs near them
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The manufacturers in Dyersville have found a creative way to fight any potential labor shortages: show local students how important these positions are to serving the community, the state, and the country. During the tour of one business today, some students about why they might want to pursue this field of work.
KCRG.com
Couple donates $2.1 million to area non-profits
KCRG.com
Veterans and ROTC students meet with lawmakers to discuss challenges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans and ROTC members had the chance to speak with lawmakers Thursday to discuss the challenges they face and what those elected officials were doing about it. Senator Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke to the dozens of service members at the University of Dubuque.
KCRG.com
Master Gardener on which plants to bring in as temperatures drop
KCRG.com
Lemonade stand raises money for Humane Society
KCRG.com
Linn County non-profits receive a combined $2.1 million donation from philanthropists
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seven Linn County-based non-profit organizations will receive a large sum in funding from a Cedar Rapids couple. Mike and Jo Cambridge will be sending a combined $2.1 million over a three-year period to United Way of East Central Iowa, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Mercy Medical Center Foundation, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, and Willis Dady Homeless Services.
KCRG.com
Linn County Board of Supervisors awards $150K in grants to 4 nonprofits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded $150,000 in grants to four nonprofit organizations. County officials said the grants come from the county’s Legacy and Community Attraction fund, and the recipients were selected through an annual competitive grant process. The African American Museum -...
KCRG.com
Herbert Hoover museum receives $5 million in funding through Destination Iowa
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch was awarded $5 million in grants to help cover the cost of overhauling the museum. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Friday, saying the project will add 2,250 square feet of updated and interactive displays at the museum.
KCRG.com
Iowa City’s Leaf Vacuum Program begins Oct. 17
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s fall, and that means it’s almost time to prepare leaf piles for city vacuum programs. In Iowa City, leaf vacuuming will begin on Oct. 17. City leaders released a map on the city’s website that includes the numbered zones and which order the vacuuming will take.
KCRG.com
Willis Dady Homeless Services says winter donations needed more than ever ahead of annual coat, gloves, and hat drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willis Dady Homeless Services starts its coat, gloves, and hats donation drive this week through October 31st. It was something Zayn Watson-Pierce has been thinking about a lot this fall as temperatures start to drop. “I’m worried about where I am going to sleep, the...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man who snowbirds in Florida collecting donations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a GoFundMe page by a Cedar Rapids man who also lives in Fort Myers, Florida, has grown more than he ever expected. Zach Hale, an electrician who is from Cedar Rapids and works in Florida during the winter, started collecting donations at the Cedar Rapids Moose Lodge to help the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
KCRG.com
Freezing Cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The coldest night of the fall moves in overnight. Lows drop into the 20s across most of Eastern Iowa leading to a freeze and the end of the growing season. Clear sky and light wind make for the perfect cooling conditions. The weekend looks great with 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday, both days featuring plenty of sunshine. Look for our next light rain chance late Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
KCRG.com
Union workers from Cedar Rapids picket at Ingredion's headquarters
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Mass shooting at Thailand childcare center is country's deadliest. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Police said a 34-year-old former policeman killed at least 37 people at a Thailand childcare center, in...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Animal Services investigating dog bite
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Service said it is investigating a report of a dog bite, and is asking for help finding the owner of the dog. In a press release, Animal Services said a person reported being bitten by the dog at the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
KCRG.com
Biggest homeless shelter in Waterloo to expand
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Mass shooting at Thailand childcare center is country's deadliest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police said a 34-year-old former policeman killed at least 37 people at a Thailand childcare center, in...
KCRG.com
Frosty Conditions Moving In
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air continues to move in. Our winds tonight continue from the north. This helps continue our temperature fall overnight with lows tonight in the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost is certainly possible in some locations. The coldest night will be Friday night into Saturday morning. A hard freeze is possible as lows dip into the 20s effectively ending the growing season. Look for seasonal weather to return on Sunday as the high rebounds to 70. Have a great night.
KCRG.com
‘We didn’t have a lot of negative from the drought’ - Local pumpkin farmers see good crop this year
MANCHESTER AND NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The drought we’ve seen this farm season has impacted farmers around Eastern Iowa, and as many are just getting out in the field for harvest, one crop has actually done well with little rainfall. Unlike many traditional crops, pumpkin season starts harvesting...
