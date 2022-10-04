CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The coldest night of the fall moves in overnight. Lows drop into the 20s across most of Eastern Iowa leading to a freeze and the end of the growing season. Clear sky and light wind make for the perfect cooling conditions. The weekend looks great with 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday, both days featuring plenty of sunshine. Look for our next light rain chance late Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO