Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
How did Myles Garrett look on Wednesday? Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett came bounding onto the practice field on Wednesday, for the first time since his accident last week. He certainly appeared to make a statement regarding his ability to play on Sunday against the Chargers. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
New-look Cleveland Cavaliers showcase potential in 113-112 preseason loss to Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA -- With palpable excitement surrounding the team and “immaculate vibes” in the air during the early days of training camp, the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to see how they would look against an actual NBA opponent. Pretty good. This wasn’t just any opponent either. It was the star-studded,...
HO-SAY, HO-SAY and what a day for the Cleveland Guardians – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There was a video of John Adams playing his drum from his nursing home to fire up the fans. There was Guardians super-fan Peter Knab not giving in to Cerebral Palsy. He made the first pitch from his wheelchair to a roaring ovation. There was Jose...
Guardians held collective breath when Tampa Bay challenged Amed Rosario’s tag of second base: Game 1 turning point
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For a few brief moments Friday, the José Ramírez home run that turned around a one-run Cleveland deficit nearly became a turning point in the opposite direction for the Guardians. Tampa Bay thought base runner Amed Rosario had missed second base before scoring ahead...
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 8 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – High school football teams across the state are starting to go into playoff mode with just three games remaining in the regular season. That also means there are only three more weeks for players to make their case for Ohio’s 36th Mr. Football Award. Presented...
Week 8 OHSAA football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 8 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Cleveland’s three kings lead Guardians to victory in wild card opener: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When your three best players play their best, it gives you a good chance to win. That’s exactly what happened for the Guardians in game one of the American League wild card series on Friday as Shane Bieber, José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase turned in their biggest performances of the season in a 2-1 win against the Rays.
DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 on MLB Playoffs
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB Playoffs have finally arrived and you can bet $5, win $200 if your team wins by activating our DraftKings promo code...
Triston McKenzie, Tyler Glasnow to meet in pivotal wild card start: Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Triston McKenzie, before it became reality, was asked Friday morning if he relished the idea of starting Game 2 of the AL’s best-of-three wild card series at Progressive Field with the fate of the Guardians resting at least part way on his right arm. “I think...
Terry Francona had an ‘interesting’ ride home on his scooter after Guardians’ wild card win
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Downtown was buzzing after the Guardians’ wild card Game 1 win Friday against the Rays, and some exuberant revelers made manager Terry Francona’s ride home from the ballpark one to remember. Francona, perched upon the motorized scooter he affectionately refers to as “the hog,”...
Watch Austin Hedges erase a Tampa Bay base runner to keep AL wild card game two scoreless (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians catcher Austin Hedges cut down Tampa Bay would-be base stealer Manuel Margot with a strong throw in the top of the seventh inning to keep game two of the American League wild card series scoreless. Hedges fired off a throw to Cleveland second baseman Andrés...
Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays starting lineups for AL wild card Game 2, Oct. 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Saturday’s American League wild card series Game 2 between the Guardians and Rays. Where: Progressive Field, 12:07 p.m. TV/radio: ESPN2, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (1-0) vs. Rays (0-1). Starting pitchers: RHP...
ESPN’s Doug Glanville reflects on Cleveland, Terry Francona and the state of baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Broadcaster Doug Glanville spent almost all of his playing career in the National League, but when it comes to Cleveland, he has – well, interesting memories. And it starts with Guardians manager Terry Francona. Glanville played nine years in the Majors, finishing his career in...
Is there a place for Amed Rosario in the Guardians’ future? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: What are the team’s long-term plans for Amed Rosario? Contract...
Toledo Central Catholic, Whitmer high school football game halted after shooting outside stadium
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer was abruptly halted Friday night after shots were fired just outside the stadium. Three people were wounded, police said. Video of BCSN’s internet broadcast of the game posted to Twitter shows the two teams...
Cavaliers move Saturday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage start time to 11 a.m. to avoid conflict with Guardians’ playoff game
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers announced on Thursday morning that they have moved up the start time of Saturday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage at the Wolstein Center to 11 a.m. The scrimmage will start earlier to avoid a time conflict with the Cleveland Guardians, who will take on...
Emmanuel Clase goes the extra mile in earning first postseason save for Cleveland Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the tying run reached base for Tampa Bay in the eighth inning of Friday’s wild card series opener against the Guardians, there was little doubt where manager Terry Francona would turn. All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase was summoned from the bullpen to protect Cleveland’s 2-1 lead....
Shane Bieber today, Stan Coveleski 100 years ago: Bio chronicles early ace’s life
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Friday afternoon, Shane Bieber – the ace of the Cleveland Guardians pitching staff – worked his magic in the Wild Card series Game 1 win against Tampa Bay. Every generation, every few years, each team can boast a true ace – that reliable hurler...
What we learned about the Guardians and Rays on AL wild card workout day: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The stage is set for Friday’s wild card series opener between the Guardians and Rays. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga watched both clubs work out on Thursday at Progressive Field and sat down to record a quick podcast with all the latest news and notes from the afternoon.
