KIMT
Rochester 2nd annual Roller Disco returned on N. Broadway Ave Friday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday the Med City 2nd annual Roller Disco returned right in the middle of N. Broadway Ave. Organizers say last year in Peace Plaza was such a success, they wanted to bring it back bigger and better this year. It’s a bigger rink, more vendors, and even...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
KIMT
B-town Bistro
Some student at Byron high school are learning how to cook food for and run a food truck. The class helps teach kids a number of skills like time management and provides them with new experiences.
KIMT
Austin Public Library To Undergo Remodeling Project
AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin Public Library is planning to spend around $1.6 million on a remodeling project. There will be some new additions to the library such as more meeting rooms, an updated service desk and a room for projects. This room will offer programming like cooking, science and gardening classes. Library Director Julie Clinefelter thinks that the remodeling will make the library feel friendlier.
KIMT
KIMT
KIMT
PIE is providing Hurricane Ian relief
HAYFIELD, Minn.- The organization Parents Involved in Education is looking to provide Hurricane Ian relief. They're working with Hayfield Elementary School to fill a trailer with supplies such as water, toilet paper and non-perishable food items. On Friday, it will be delivered to Valley Transportation Service Incorporated in Grand Meadow. Then, the supplies will make their way down to Florida. PIE member Melissa Doman said the effort positively impacts the children in Hayfield.
KIMT
Channel One Food Bank says 40% more people are visiting the food shelf this year
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Channel One Regional Food Bank's Executive Director Virginia Merritt gave an update on the food shelves current demand during an event at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Wednesday. Merritt said the food shelf has been forced to buy more food this year due to less donations, government commodities and retail...
KIMT
Hormel Nature Center opens new mussels exhibit
AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Nature Center announced a new exhibit today. This new interactive exhibit aims to teach about the history behind shrinking mussel populations and how it effects ecosystems. The Cedar River's mussel population has declined drastically over the last century as the result of harvesting these aquatic...
KIMT
Construction on last phase of Rochester's 'Heart of the City' project begins Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A major construction project continues to bring big changes to the look of downtown Rochester. And now, the last phase of The Heart Of The City project is about to begin. The next phase of construction will focus on the installation of eight 50-foot poles, creating a...
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
KIMT
Residents mixed reaction to approved Silver Lake and Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plans
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Park Board adopted the Silver Lake Master Plan and the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan at their meeting on Tuesday. The Soldiers Field plan is a three-year measure that poses a slight impact to the current golf course but Med City residents have mixed reactions about the decision.
KIMT
Fall fun and foliage report across Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn.-As we get deeper into fall, the colors of the leaves transform in spectacular fashion. Check out this footage from Silver Lake Park, where you can get a good look at the changing of the seasons. Rochester resident Jeff Schmidt tells KIMT News 3 that there are great parks and golf courses all around the city to take in the various fall colors. He suggests that community members spend some time appreciating the beauty of nature.
KIMT
Hormel Institute hosts mammogram screenings
AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute and Mayo Clinic Health System hosted the mobile 3D mammography unit today in Austin. Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to women that need fast, convenient access to these lifesaving screenings. The mobile unit contains full-scale mammography equipment as you would find in a stationary...
KIMT
The Curling Club of Rochester is sending a men's and women's team to the 2022 Arena Curling Nationals
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Curling Club of Rochester is making some noise nationally. They have been invited to the 2022 US Arena National Championships. These championships are a special event for those clubs that do not have a facility dedicated specifically to curling. There are eight women's teams and twelve...
KAAL-TV
The Fit Loon to open new store in Kasson
(ABC 6 News) – After a year in Med City, a popular Rochester business is expanding to Kasson. The Fit Loon is opening a second store at 301 W Main Streeet in Kasson. Selling the same items, the store will have a different name. It will go by Three Oh One, a play on words of the store’s address.
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
KIMT
Mental health resources affordability, accessibility brought forward in "racism report"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A recent study by Olmsted County's Human Rights Commission and the Public Health Services Advisory Board, coined the "racism report," exposed multi-faceted discrimination in our county. With many focus areas that will be addressed following unanimous approval of the recommendations brought forward in the report, one key...
steeledodgenews.com
A RECOVERY NO ONE EXPECTED
There is a long list of people who didn’t expect Tyler Maas-Schlie to survive the head-on crash he was involved in last November in Dodge County. First, emergency responders didn’t think Maas-Schlie would live. Then came the doctors at Mayo Clinic. And rounding out that list were family and friends.
KIMT
What is the key to managing school stress? Mental health is a big part of it
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The fall semester is in full swing. As students are settling into their school routine, that school stress is setting in. Rochester Public School Counselor Casie Nauman said it seems to have been a pretty smooth transition for the students back to the classrooms this year. When...
