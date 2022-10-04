ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

B-town Bistro

Some student at Byron high school are learning how to cook food for and run a food truck. The class helps teach kids a number of skills like time management and provides them with new experiences.
BYRON, MN
KIMT

Austin Public Library To Undergo Remodeling Project

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Austin Public Library is planning to spend around $1.6 million on a remodeling project. There will be some new additions to the library such as more meeting rooms, an updated service desk and a room for projects. This room will offer programming like cooking, science and gardening classes. Library Director Julie Clinefelter thinks that the remodeling will make the library feel friendlier.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Roller Disco is back for the second year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is holding its second annual Roller Disco downtown!. Friday night, the Roller Disco will be smack dab in the middle of downtown - it's new location. "It'll be this part here on South Broadway, right in front of our buildings - its a...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

B-Town Bistro teaches kids about food trucks

BYRON, Minn.-At Byron High School, students have the chance to take part in some uncommon classes. One class helps them learn about the business side of a food truck. The other instructs them on how to prepare the meals. The classes also prepare the students for larger events such as serving food at a football game. Ashlee Felten said she enjoys the chance to acquire new skills.
BYRON, MN
KIMT

PIE is providing Hurricane Ian relief

HAYFIELD, Minn.- The organization Parents Involved in Education is looking to provide Hurricane Ian relief. They're working with Hayfield Elementary School to fill a trailer with supplies such as water, toilet paper and non-perishable food items. On Friday, it will be delivered to Valley Transportation Service Incorporated in Grand Meadow. Then, the supplies will make their way down to Florida. PIE member Melissa Doman said the effort positively impacts the children in Hayfield.
HAYFIELD, MN
KIMT

Hormel Nature Center opens new mussels exhibit

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Nature Center announced a new exhibit today. This new interactive exhibit aims to teach about the history behind shrinking mussel populations and how it effects ecosystems. The Cedar River's mussel population has declined drastically over the last century as the result of harvesting these aquatic...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Fall fun and foliage report across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As we get deeper into fall, the colors of the leaves transform in spectacular fashion. Check out this footage from Silver Lake Park, where you can get a good look at the changing of the seasons. Rochester resident Jeff Schmidt tells KIMT News 3 that there are great parks and golf courses all around the city to take in the various fall colors. He suggests that community members spend some time appreciating the beauty of nature.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Hormel Institute hosts mammogram screenings

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute and Mayo Clinic Health System hosted the mobile 3D mammography unit today in Austin. Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to women that need fast, convenient access to these lifesaving screenings. The mobile unit contains full-scale mammography equipment as you would find in a stationary...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

The Fit Loon to open new store in Kasson

(ABC 6 News) – After a year in Med City, a popular Rochester business is expanding to Kasson. The Fit Loon is opening a second store at 301 W Main Streeet in Kasson. Selling the same items, the store will have a different name. It will go by Three Oh One, a play on words of the store’s address.
KASSON, MN
steeledodgenews.com

A RECOVERY NO ONE EXPECTED

There is a long list of people who didn’t expect Tyler Maas-Schlie to survive the head-on crash he was involved in last November in Dodge County. First, emergency responders didn’t think Maas-Schlie would live. Then came the doctors at Mayo Clinic. And rounding out that list were family and friends.
DODGE COUNTY, MN

