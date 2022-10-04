Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves $1.7M Toward Housing Those Displaced by Fireworks Blast
The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Paul Koretz Seeks Changes to Animal Services Amid Criticism
Seeking to address issues of underfunding and staffing shortages affecting animal shelters in Los Angeles, Councilman Paul Koretz released a report Friday on the state of Los Angeles Animal Services and filed a series of motions requesting funding and adjustments to the department. The department has been the victim of...
Los Angeles City Council approves $3 million rental aid program for 13th district
Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Votes to Explore Creating Citywide Office of Unarmed Response
Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers now that the City Council has voted to explore creating such an office. The effort, led by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beverlypress.com
City creates new protections as end of eviction moratorium nears
The Los Angeles City Council approved tenant protections on Oct. 4 ahead of the planned end of the eviction moratorium on Jan. 31, 2023. The city of Los Angeles’ eviction moratorium went into effect in March 2020 to protect renters during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, Council President Nury Martinez, 6th District, requested a report from the Los Angeles Housing Department on ways to work with stakeholders and community members as the pandemic subsided. The Ad Hoc on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment Committee, chaired by Martinez, heard LAHD’s recommendations on Sept. 28, and Martinez introduced a series of amendments to the report seeking to strengthen tenant protections.
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
foxla.com
Long Beach residents upset over growing homeless crisis, blame Metro for dumping dozens in downtown
LOS ANGELES - Downtown Long Beach is the last stop on Metro’s A Line. When the last trains arrive between midnight and 1 a.m. each morning, everybody must get off for train cleaning... including dozens of homeless people with no place to go. With the homeless left walking around...
citypridemagazine.com
Compton Firefighters Fight City Hall: Compton Mayor Offers No Help for First Responders
The men and women of the Compton Fire Department and LAFF Local 2216 launched a peaceful protest in front of Compton City Hall on Tuesday after Labor Day. They came with pickets and sirens to alert the community of the dangerous situation the city is in. Over the last several...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
LA Gets a New Rail Line: Metro K Line Open for Business
With much fanfare, Metro’s K Line opened Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman O’Farrell Wants to Put Solar Panels Over Los Angeles Aqueduct
A motion to place solar panels over the 370-mile Los Angeles Aqueduct in an attempt to reduce evaporation and add capacity for renewable energy for residents was introduced Friday by City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell. Around one-tenth of the water in the aqueduct is lost from evaporation each year due...
LA County Board transfers Homekey properties as permanent housing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supportive housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020, Project Homekey...
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
There is some good news on the horizon for those Los Angeles residents who are struggling with the high cost of rent. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) announced it is opening a waiting list lottery for the city’s Section 8 voucher program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Receives $7M in Federal Funds to Address Impact of Gun Violence
Los Angeles received $7 million in federal grants to address the impact of gun violence, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday. Feuer’s office received $5 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration and $2 million from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance toward a program to help children who have been exposed to gun violence in South Los Angeles.
signalscv.com
County Board of Supervisors examines I-5 emergency mobility options
In light of the Route Fire, county staff look to prevent traffic ‘nightmare’ from occurring again. In light of the Route Fire in September, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report Tuesday related to ongoing discussions about Interstate 5 emergency mobility options in the Santa Clarita Valley.
scvnews.com
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Orange County COVID-19 Rates and Hospitalizations Remain Steady
The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals was 133, with 15 being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. In addition to Friday’s hospitalization figures, the county has also logged nine more fatalities, increasing the total death toll to 7,459. Seven of the fatalities occurred last month, increasing September’s death toll to 43. One fatality occurred in August, raising that month’s death toll to 104, and another happened in July, increasing that month’s death toll to 127.
mynewsla.com
Metro’s K Line Opens Friday
Metro’s K Line opens Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in South Los Angeles, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
PHOTOS: LA Metro's Long-Awaited K Line Extension Is Finally Open, And We Went Along For A Ride
L.A. Metro’s Crenshaw/LAX K Line extension, which opened Friday, runs through South Los Angeles and Inglewood.
mynewsla.com
Industry Rodeo Faces Protests From Animal Advocates
The annual Industry Hills Charity Pro Rodeo, which organizers say has financially supported community causes for nearly four decades, will be held this weekend, to the continued dismay of local animal activists who deem rodeos an outdated form of animal cruelty that should be banned. The rodeo takes place Saturday...
Comments / 0