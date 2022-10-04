NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville is deeply saddened and mourning the loss of legendary Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Loretta Lynn. Lynn, who was 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her Tennessee ranch. Lynn’s music and achievements were repeatedly recognized by all of the major awards bodies. She joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1962, won four GRAMMY awards, seven American Music Awards and eight Country Music Association awards. She was the first woman to win the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for Entertainer of the Year. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, and was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. She sold over 45 million albums worldwide.

