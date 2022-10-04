Read full article on original website
NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville is deeply saddened and mourning the loss of legendary Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Loretta Lynn. Lynn, who was 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her Tennessee ranch. Lynn’s music and achievements were repeatedly recognized by all of the major awards bodies. She joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1962, won four GRAMMY awards, seven American Music Awards and eight Country Music Association awards. She was the first woman to win the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for Entertainer of the Year. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, and was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. She sold over 45 million albums worldwide.
Nashville, Tenn. — Country music artists continue to salute the iconic Loretta Lynn following the news of her passing. Today, ALABAMA, John Anderson, The Kentucky Headhunters and Tim Rushlow of The Frontmen (and formerly of Little Texas), released the following statements:. “Loretta was a true original. Loved her voice,...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country superstar Loretta Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep early this morning, Tuesday, October 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn was 90. Over the course of her 60-year career, the famous native of Butcher Hollow, Ky. amassed a staggering 51 Top 10 hits,...
With continued airings throughout October, T. Graham Brown’s Live Wire features live cuts from artists including The Kentucky Headhunters, Clint Black, Exile, Alabama, T. Graham Brown, Gregg Allman & more. NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music hit-maker T. Graham Brown is back again this month to bring listeners special stories...
