Lexington, KY

beckersspine.com

Bluegrass Orthopaedics adds 4 new physicians

Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics has added four new physicians to its team across six different clinic locations, according to a press release from the practice. Victor Marwin, MD, is a hand and upper extremity specialist who completed his orthopedic surgery and hand and upper extremity residencies at Jacobs School of Medicine State University of New York in Buffalo.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Shooting investigation underway on Sherard Circle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A shooting investigation is underway near the library on Tates Creek. Lexington police on scene told ABC 36 there were shots fired but not at the library; police believe the shots were fired on Sherard Circle. This is a developing story. Stick with us for...
LEXINGTON, KY
z93country.com

Chief Ferrell Honored in Frankfort

Members of the Monticello Fire Department along with Mayor Tracie Sexton and Councilman Scott Gehring joined the family of former Fire Chief Jerry Steve Ferrell in Frankfort today for the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Ceremony. Jerry Ferrell’s name was added to the wall at the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Juniper Hill Park.
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

72-year-old man returns to school at UK thanks to scholarship program for those 65 or older

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enrolled in college at the young age of 72, one University of Kentucky student proved it's never too late to learn. According to a report by LEX18, Jeffrey Jones is living out his retirement in school. Jones has always had a passion for music and is back taking classes at UK. He started taking classes and is now doing an independent study on music composition.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington has a new chief medical officer. Baptist Health says Dr. Lee Dossett has been named to the position, effective November 1. Dr. Dossett has been with Baptist Health Lexington since 2009 and has served as a hospitalist and in many leadership roles including director of Hospital Medicine, chair of the Department of Medicine, president of the Medical Staff, chair of the Credentials Committee, and vice chair of the hospitalist service line.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Trailer with family keepsakes stolen from side of Ky. interstate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was moving his family from northern California to Knoxville is hoping precious family memories and keepsakes will be returned after they were stolen in Lexington over the weekend. “Family photo albums, collectibles over the years, grandma’s dresser that was handed down to my...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate deadly crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a man died from his injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon. The coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Stephen Herron. He died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner. Police say Herron was driving on Chinoe Road near...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
MARION COUNTY, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

Made in Augusta

Penny Fegan is a bartender at The Augusta Pub on Main Street in the town of about 1,200 on the Ohio River in northern Kentucky. In her job, she often gets “George questions” from out-of-towners. “Is George Clooney from Augusta?” “Does he ever come to this pub, and...
AUGUSTA, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for deadly 2017 police chase crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing Anthony Moore with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been sentenced. A judge sentenced Nathaniel Harper to 30 years Wednesday morning. A jury found Harper guilty of wanton murder, fleeing police and receiving stolen property in...
LEXINGTON, KY

