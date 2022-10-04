Read full article on original website
Bluegrass Orthopaedics adds 4 new physicians
Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics has added four new physicians to its team across six different clinic locations, according to a press release from the practice. Victor Marwin, MD, is a hand and upper extremity specialist who completed his orthopedic surgery and hand and upper extremity residencies at Jacobs School of Medicine State University of New York in Buffalo.
WKYT 27
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
WTVQ
Shooting investigation underway on Sherard Circle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A shooting investigation is underway near the library on Tates Creek. Lexington police on scene told ABC 36 there were shots fired but not at the library; police believe the shots were fired on Sherard Circle. This is a developing story. Stick with us for...
z93country.com
Chief Ferrell Honored in Frankfort
Members of the Monticello Fire Department along with Mayor Tracie Sexton and Councilman Scott Gehring joined the family of former Fire Chief Jerry Steve Ferrell in Frankfort today for the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Ceremony. Jerry Ferrell’s name was added to the wall at the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Juniper Hill Park.
WTVQ
Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
Kentucky Haunted Attraction Voted One of the Freakiest in the United States
If you're looking for the scare of your life this Kentucky Haunted attraction was voted one of the freakiest in the United States and it's three attractions in one!. This is the perfect way to get totally freaked out and live to tell about it. Wicked World Scaregrounds is located in Lexington, Kentucky (Nicholasville to be exact).
wdrb.com
72-year-old man returns to school at UK thanks to scholarship program for those 65 or older
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enrolled in college at the young age of 72, one University of Kentucky student proved it's never too late to learn. According to a report by LEX18, Jeffrey Jones is living out his retirement in school. Jones has always had a passion for music and is back taking classes at UK. He started taking classes and is now doing an independent study on music composition.
WKYT 27
Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington has a new chief medical officer. Baptist Health says Dr. Lee Dossett has been named to the position, effective November 1. Dr. Dossett has been with Baptist Health Lexington since 2009 and has served as a hospitalist and in many leadership roles including director of Hospital Medicine, chair of the Department of Medicine, president of the Medical Staff, chair of the Credentials Committee, and vice chair of the hospitalist service line.
WKYT 27
Trailer with family keepsakes stolen from side of Ky. interstate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was moving his family from northern California to Knoxville is hoping precious family memories and keepsakes will be returned after they were stolen in Lexington over the weekend. “Family photo albums, collectibles over the years, grandma’s dresser that was handed down to my...
WKYT 27
Man claims Lexington store sold him delta-8 instead of CBD causing him to crash into bus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is now suing a CBD seller after crashing into a Lextran bus back in July. Roy Howard is suing Hemp XR, alleging employees there sold him a delta-8 vape pen without telling him what it was, leading him to crash into a Lextran bus.
WKYT 27
Police investigating overnight shooting on Scottsdale Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say around 11:15 Wednesday night they were called out to the Scottsdale Circle area for reports of shots fired. They say that two homes and a car in the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle were hit. Police...
harlanenterprise.net
Still wants to make sure legacy of former UK teammate Collins is not forgotten
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had passed away at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points and was part of the UK Alumni Distinguished Hall of...
WTVQ
Family leaves Florida home to stay with sister in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is hosting some extended family members from Florida after their community was hit by Hurricane Ian. While they don’t know how long they’ll stay in Lexington, they’re grateful to have family to lean on after a natural disaster. “We...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate deadly crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a man died from his injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon. The coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Stephen Herron. He died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner. Police say Herron was driving on Chinoe Road near...
WTVQ
1 officer guilty of violating George Floyd’s rights to begin serving sentence in Lexington
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — More than two years after George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police, two of the officers involved in his murder will begin their federal prison terms. Tou Thao will spend three and a half years in prison in Lexington, Kentucky and J. Alexander Kueng...
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Lexington man indicted after student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man accused of nearly hitting a teenager getting off a school bus has been indicted. It happened on September 19 as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off the bus on Louisville Road, north of Frankfort. “He came inside and said, ‘Mom, I think you...
kentuckymonthly.com
Made in Augusta
Penny Fegan is a bartender at The Augusta Pub on Main Street in the town of about 1,200 on the Ohio River in northern Kentucky. In her job, she often gets “George questions” from out-of-towners. “Is George Clooney from Augusta?” “Does he ever come to this pub, and...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for deadly 2017 police chase crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing Anthony Moore with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been sentenced. A judge sentenced Nathaniel Harper to 30 years Wednesday morning. A jury found Harper guilty of wanton murder, fleeing police and receiving stolen property in...
Developing: Will Levis Questionable For Saturday
News broke on Thursday evening that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be questionable for Saturday's game against South Carolina.
