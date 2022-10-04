ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Prediction, date & match stats

Arsenal no get any new injuries for dia squad ahead of dia Premier League match wit Liverpool on Sunday. Di game go start by 4:30pm West African Time. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny na di only confirmed absentees for di Gunners. Liverpool dey expected to keep di same squad...
fourfourtwo.com

Newcastle United vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Newcastle United vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Saturday 8 October, 3pm BST. Newcastle United vs Brentford live stream and match preview. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works...
The Independent

Is Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on TV? Time, channel and how to watch Bundesliga fixture today

Neither Bayern Munich nor Borussia Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga table so far - that early season honour lies with Union Berlin, with both the bigger clubs two points back in third and fourth respectively ahead of their weekend encounter.Der Klassiker takes place at BVB’s stadium and a win for either side would seriously push their own title credentials, with Bayern in particular under scrutiny after several draws this term.No longer are the goal machines Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski on show in this game, but plenty of elite talent remains including Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Jude...
SB Nation

Christopher Vivell set to join Chelsea as technical director after leaving RB Leipzig

Christopher Vivell was “dismissed” today by RB Leipzig, clearing the way for the 35-year-old to take the Chelsea technical director job, as rumored for the past week. Vivell’s departure seems less than amicable from the Red Bull flagship, given just a brief statement citing “differing views”. Vivell had been the technical director at Leipzig since 2020 and was the head of scouting at RB Salzburg for several years before then. Leipzig had recently announced the hiring of Max Eberl from Borussia Mönchengladbach, who will be joining them on December 15. Vivell had admitted that the definition of all their roles (including Oliver Minztlaff and Florian Scholz) wasn’t quite clear. As confirmed by today’s statement, Eberl will in fact take over for Vivell.
The Independent

Christian Pulisic shines as superb Chelsea ease past Wolves

A beaming Graham Potter looked on as Chelsea dispatched Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to complete a superb week and provide his exciting new reign with a lift-off. After sweeping AC Milan aside midweek, Potterball is starting to blossom with a thoroughly dominant display eventually justified by the score following a period of immense patience.Kai Havertz’s opener and stunning individual efforts from Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja, a debut strike for the 21-year-old, saw the Blues move into the top four.Managerless Wolves, led by interim coach Steve Davis, struggled to pose a persistent threat on the pitch, but the expectation to...
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs Liverpool projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League heading into this weekend and they face a struggling Liverpool team on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) in north London. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had Arsenal’s number in recent seasons as they’ve lost just one...
Yardbarker

Manchester United closely following 22-year-old attacker

Manchester United are closely following 22-year-old attacker Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg. Salzburg has helped to develop and produce some of the brightest talents around Europe. Sadio Mane, Karim Adeyemi, and of course, Erling Haaland, are just a few to have developed at the Austrian club in the last few years.
Yardbarker

Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
