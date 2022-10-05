Homeless Man Arrested on Suspicion of Injuring A Studio City Homeowner

Photo: Getty Images

The homeless man who was allegedly responsible for the Studio City homeowner's injuries was revealed to be a parolee with a history of felony convictions.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, police detained Joshua Anthony Torres, 37, on Tuesday afternoon when he was camped out next to the Los Angeles River.

A Studio City man is recovering from serious injuries sustained during an altercation with two homeless males; his wife Cecilia Guile joined the J&K show to spread awareness and demand justice for husband.

On the security footage from the ring cameras, one of the people was seen creeping around the backyard after allegedly attacking the homeowner.

As of yet, there have been no arrests made by the police. Meanwhile the victim's wife Cecilia Guile distributed flyers to neighbors in an attempt to track down the individual who had attacked her husband.