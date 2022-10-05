ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Homeless Man Arrested on Suspicion of Injuring A Studio City Homeowner

 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The homeless man who was allegedly responsible for the Studio City homeowner's injuries was revealed to be a parolee with a history of felony convictions.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, police detained Joshua Anthony Torres, 37, on Tuesday afternoon when he was camped out next to the Los Angeles River.

A Studio City man is recovering from serious injuries sustained during an altercation with two homeless males; his wife Cecilia Guile joined the J&K show to spread awareness and demand justice for husband.

On the security footage from the ring cameras, one of the people was seen creeping around the backyard after allegedly attacking the homeowner.

As of yet, there have been no arrests made by the police. Meanwhile the victim's wife Cecilia Guile distributed flyers to neighbors in an attempt to track down the individual who had attacked her husband.

Second Man Found Dead in South Gate

A man was found dead Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate about a half-mile from the scene of another death investigation, and sheriff's detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation.
SOUTH GATE, CA
Man Acquitted of Murdering Pomona SWAT Officer

A man was acquitted of second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago, but jurors deadlocked on two other charges against him.
POMONA, CA
Los Angeles, CA
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

