Coldplay Cancel Tour Dates As Chris Martin Battles 'Serious Lung Infection'

Coldplay fans in Brazil will have to wait until next year to see the band live. Unfortunately, the band was forced to postpone their tour dates Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, revealing that frontman Chris Martin is battling "a serious lung infection."

"With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," the band wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks."

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour is scheduled to continue in Argentina on October 25, and the band believes they'll be able to play that date and those that follow. "We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible," they continued the message.

Last month, Martin revealed that Coldplay almost had to pull the plug on the tour due to "a big financial crisis."

“It became financially stressful, which we hadn’t had before. We never really had a big financial crisis,” he divulged. “This was the first time where there was a point where we couldn’t do the tour due to all the money stuff.

“But luckily we had some help and they saved the day and we did a few changes here and there," Martin added. "This tour was about trying new things and some of them work and some don’t. We are so lucky that we can survive and sustain losses and that’s OK.”