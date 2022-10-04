ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crews dig up sewer pipe after hearing dog breathing inside, North Dakota officials say

By Madeleine List
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Dog#West Fargo#Yahoo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy