Crews dig up sewer pipe after hearing dog breathing inside, North Dakota officials say

Terrance Gore, who is in playoffs for fifth time, had his career saved by Mike Sweeney
The story of how Mike Sweeney saved Terrance Gore from giving up on baseball while in the Royals system.
Property owner shot at while trying to enter Kansas City residence after eviction: Police
A property owner and civil process server were shot at Thursday while trying to enter a Kansas City home after an eviction, police said. Officers were in a standoff with a suspect.
One dead, two in custody after shooting Thursday afternoon at Independence gas station
Officers were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the Road Star filling station at 11100 E. U.S. 40 Highway on a shooting call, according to police.
She was fishing in her Missouri pond — and reeled in odd catch that ‘shines like gold’
“I wasn’t aiming for it; it just happened to choose my worm,” the fisherman said.
Baker stole dead baby’s identity and used it for job and pandemic loans, feds say
The baby died in 1979 and is buried in an Ohio cemetery, officials said.
With firing of Mike Matheny, KC Royals have gone full circle from patience to urgency
After a disheartening season, the once-slow-to-act Royals continued making sweeping changes on Wednesday by firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.
‘We’re terrified.’ Kansas foster parents fear state will take 3-year-old from home
“I don’t sleep. My husband has a hard time sleeping. It’s just we’re terrified. We’re terrified that they’re going to come one day and just out of retaliation, take her from daycare.”
Person shoots at FBI officers conducting investigation in Warsaw, Missouri
Three people were taken into custody, the FBI said.
Johnson County woman was pregnant when boyfriend allegedly killed her: Authorities
A man has been charged with premeditated murder after allegedly shooting his on-and-off girlfriend, who was pregnant, in the head last month in Shawnee.
Police identify KC firefighter who was fatally shot in Independence as Anthony Santi
The shooting unfolded after a disturbance that started inside the gas station convenience store between the off-duty firefighter and a male suspect, police said.
‘Tragic’: Kansas City firefighter killed in shooting at Independence convenience store
Independence police say there was a disturbance involving the off-duty firefighter and a male suspect inside the store that spilled outside. Officers responded there on a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m.
KC police investigate double homicide after man and woman shot on South Benton Avenue
The killings were the 129th and 130th homicides so far this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, the city had recorded 115 homicides.
KC man faces federal gun charge in firefighter’s killing at Independence gas station
Surveillance videos showed the the two men fighting over a gun before a third person took hold of the weapon and fired it, according to federal prosecutors.
‘King and Queen of BBQ’ closed during COVID. Now they have new Kansas City restaurant
Their menu includes ribs, barbecue sandwiches, and Brownie Earthquakes for dessert. They also serve a Soul Food Sunday with chicken or turkey, sides and peach cobbler.
What the betting line says about KC Chiefs-Raiders game Monday (it’s quite a trend)
The Chiefs are on quite the streak against the Raiders, and that includes in the betting line.
KC Royals fire manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred after last-place finish
J.J. Picollo has made his first big move as head of baseball operations: the manager and his pitching coach are gone.
ESPN GameDay appearance a reward for KU players who didn’t transfer after 2-10 season
Veteran Kansas football player Kenny Logan says the excitement surrounding KU’s 5-0 start is “what we stayed for.”
Two men charged after FBI agents fired at while executing search warrant in Warsaw
Authorities executed a search warrant Friday. Two men were arrested and have been charged with transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person.
KC Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman has 2 catches in 2 weeks. Here’s what’s holding him back most
Why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes the best is ahead for KC’s fourth-year wideout.
Suspect in Excelsior Springs investigation charged with kidnapping, rape: Police
Timothy Haslett Jr., arrested early Friday after authorities allege a woman spent a significant period of time held against her will in his home, was charged in Clay County Circuit Court. Investigation at the house was expected to continue over the coming days.
