Over the years, Davidoff is a brand that has been known for its iconic limited edition cigars. Many of these limited editions are one-size releases, but in 2021, Davidoff went and released a limited edition three vitola line of cigars known as the Davidoff Dominicana. There are two distinguishing factors about the Davidoff Dominicana. First, the cigar is a Dominican-forward blend featuring a Dominican wrapper and Dominican tobacco in the filler. Second, it takes tobacco from a single vintage (harvest). In this case, all of the tobacco comes from the year 2014. Today we take a closer look at the Davidoff Dominicana line in the Robusto size.

