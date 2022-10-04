Read full article on original website
Announcement: Prime Time Episode 244 – Jonathan Carney, La Flor Dominicana
On Episode 244, we welcome back Jonathan Carney, Vice President of Sales for La Flor Dominicana. We will catch up on the happenings at La Flor Dominicana including the company’s auction of the Golden Bull NFT and some of LFD’s latest projects. Plus. Plus we will have our...
Cigar News: Alec Bradley Reclaimed Sampler Announced
Alec Bradley Cigar Company has announced a new limited edition sampler known as Reclaimed. It’s a set of limited edition 6 1/4 x 54 Figurados for seven Alec Bradley blends packaged in real factory-worn cigar molds. A total of 800 individually numbered Reclaimed samplers have been produced. The seven...
Cigar News: Crowned Heads Moves Le Pâtissier Production to NACSA
Crowned Heads is moving production of its Le Pâtissier line to Nicaraguan American Cigars S.A., the factory better known as NACSA. The move was reported earlier today by Cigar Aficionado. Recently Crowned Heads has been involved in an acrimonious split from its strategic business partner, ACE Prime. Crowned Heads...
Cigar News: Reinado Grand Apex Gordo Now Shipping
The second size of Reinado Cigars’ Grand Apex Reserve, the 6 x 60 Gordo, is now shipping to retailers. The Grand Apex Reserve joins the Robusto Extra size in the Reinado Cigars portfolio. The Grand Apex was the first line announced when Reinado Cigars was relaunched after the company was on hiatus for a while. The line is produced out of Agricola Ganadera Norteña S.A. (the Aganorsa Leaf factory) in Estelí, Nicaragua.
Cigar News: Diesel Atonement TAA Exclusive Announced
For the second year in a row, the Diesel brand will represent Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) in the TAA Exclusive Series. As a part of the 2022 TAA Exclusive Series, STG is offering the Diesel Atonement. It’s another collaboration between STG’s Justin Andrews and AJ Fernandez. Diesel Atonement...
Cigar News: Southern Draw Adds Evening Primrose to Lineup
Southern Draw Cigars has announced a new regular production maduro offering to its lineup known as Evening Primrose. Like many of Southern Draw’s core offerings, the name is inspired by a flower. The Primrose is one of the first flowers to bloom in spring and its name comes from the Latin word ‘primus,’ which means ‘first.’ While it’s an early season bloomer, it has a distinct habit of only revealing its flowers in the evening, and they remain open until early the following day.
Cigar Review: Aladino Classic Toro by JRE Tobacco Co.
In 2021, JRE Tobacco Company would introduce its seventh line under its Aladino line, the Aladino Classic Toro. JRE Tobacco is known for the tobaccos it grows, most notably its Authentic Corojo, but they also grow other leaves – one of which is its Habano leaf. While JRE Tobacco has released blends utilizing Habano before, the Aladino Classic is a line that gives the company a chance to showcase the Habano leaf. The Habano leaf is considered a staple tobacco and thus comes the name Aladino Classic. Today we take a closer look at the Aladino Classic in the Toro vitola.
Announcement: J.C. Newman Bricktoberfest Beer Stein Contest
This month, we are giving away a custom J.C. Newman Bricktoberfest Beer Stein!. As always, we provide the easiest way to enter our contests. NO PURCHASE IS EVER REQUIRED on a Cigar Coop contest! We also do not share your contact or email information. LEAVE A COMMENT BELOW TELLING US...
Agile Cigar Review: Micallef A Gordo
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Micallef A Gordo. This is a cigar blend previously assessed in October 2020 in the Churchill size.
Cigar Review: Davidoff Dominicana Robusto (2014 Vintage)
Over the years, Davidoff is a brand that has been known for its iconic limited edition cigars. Many of these limited editions are one-size releases, but in 2021, Davidoff went and released a limited edition three vitola line of cigars known as the Davidoff Dominicana. There are two distinguishing factors about the Davidoff Dominicana. First, the cigar is a Dominican-forward blend featuring a Dominican wrapper and Dominican tobacco in the filler. Second, it takes tobacco from a single vintage (harvest). In this case, all of the tobacco comes from the year 2014. Today we take a closer look at the Davidoff Dominicana line in the Robusto size.
Cigar News: United Cigars to Release Rocky Patel Silver Cigar Bar
United Cigars has announced the second installment of its cigar bar series, the Rocky Patel Silver Cigar Bar. The Cigar Bar series is a part of United Cigars’ Series Unidas collection where it collaborates with major manufacturers. The Cigar Bar series gives consumers the opportunity to try box-pressed versions of cigars that have been released in a round format. This year, United is teaming up with Rocky Patel Premium Cigars as it commemorates the 25th Anniversary of Rocky Patel cigars with an American tradition of silver bullion. This year’s release features three different blends from the Rocky Patel portfolio in a box-pressed format.
Cigar News: K by Karen Berger/Don Kiki Cigars Releases Three Humidified Sampler Packs
K by Karen Berger/Don Kiki has released three new humi-bag sampler offerings. These color-coded humidified sampler bags were designed to that provide a glimpse through the timeline of the company. First up is a four-count Don Kiki sampler. It features four of the original Don Kiki blends to honor the...
