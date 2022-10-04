Read full article on original website
WATCH: Comedy Legend Will Ferrell Shoots Pool North Of Twin Falls
Will Ferrell has been spotted hanging out about 130 miles north of Twin Falls. He reportedly walked into a bar earlier this week with some friends while taking part in a fishing trip. Mackay, Idaho, is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive northeast of Twin Falls. According to YouTube, the famous comedian...
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls
I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
7 Events to Not Miss this Weekend in and Near Twin Falls
The weather is changing and finally, it isn't too hot to go outside. The days are still warm enough to get out and break a sweat, but not too hot to have a heat stroke. It is feeling like fall and is the perfect weather to get outside before the inevitable happens. The fall events are beginning to get into full swing, and stores are stocked with fall merchandise, as well as pumpkin spice flavors have taken over everywhere. With fall comes many events and activities, and as another weekend approaches, it is time to get out and enjoy some of the many events that Twin Falls has to offer this time of year. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend.
Another Celebrity Spotted In Idaho, This One Shooting Pool In Mackay
Will Ferrell is a comedy legend and he was spotted in Idaho not long ago, shooting pool in the tiny town of Mackay. You can imagine it was a bit of a shock to see him for those people in the small town at the bar he was at. According...
The Perfect Song For Idaho Women To Jam Out To This Hunting Season
There are plenty of women who love hunting season and getting out and filling that tag. But this song is for the ladies who stay home while the guys go out on those long hunting trips or the ladies who already filled their tags so he can go ahead and get his now. I do love hunting season and Idahoans are going to love this song. It is the hunting season anthem for Idaho women.
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
About Superheroes and Princesses in Twin Falls
For those that aren't sure what exactly Superheroes and Princesses offer, there will be live performances by the heroes and princesses, dancing, games, snacks, drinks, and much more. All the proceeds from the event will go towards Operation Christmas Child, a project that sends gifts to children in need worldwide for the holidays. This event is perfect for kids that love Disney princesses or Marvel or DC superheroes. It is a chance for them to get out and interact with their favorites and will be a day you will never forget as a parent.
BASE Jumper Stuck on Canyon Wall North of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rescue crews are working to free a BASE jumper that became stuck on the canyon wall on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, multiple crews are working to pull the stranded jumper from a ledge on the northeast side of the Perrine Bridge. The person can be seen dangling from the canyon side. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team is working with Twin Falls Search and Rescue and Jerome County Sheriff's Office. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from the edge while crews work on the rescue. The Perrine Bridge is a popular place for BASE jumpers (buildings, antennas, spans or bridges, and earth) to jump from with a parachute.
15 Totally Strange Roadside Attractions You’ll Find in Idaho
Surveys show that on average, Americans spend 23 hours on summer road trips each year. Fun and somewhat bizarre roadside attractions like these are a fun way to break up unplanned potty breaks and little passengers screaming “Are we there yet?”. They also provide some incentive for grown-up passengers...
Songs About Idaho We’ve All Forgotten About
But in truth, the allure of the Gem State has captivated musicians, authors, journalists, and adventurists since its 1863 inception. Westward expansion into Idaho shed light on the peace and beauty its rugged terrain possesses. On a cultural front, our free-spirited way of life seems to entice wanderers in search of wingspan and individuality. We love the village, but the village will never raise our children or think on our behalf.
Do Cannibalistic Dwarves Really Live in the Mountains of Idaho?
So, I know the question being asked sounds ridiculous but hear me out... nothing is impossible. Besides, Halloween is right around the corner which means it's the perfect time to dive into one of the creepiest (and most bizarre) Idaho legends of all time. No, seriously... this is terrifying. According...
One Of Twin Falls Favorite Retail Shops Is Officially For Sale
Real Deals in Twin Falls has been operating for 19 years. The store has officially decided to pass the keys on to someone else and they have sold the building. Real Deals will no longer be operated by the previous owners. Real Deals In Twin Falls For Sale. The business...
6 Scary Buildings in Southern Idaho that are Definitely Haunted
Idaho has a spooky history riddled with ghostly sightings and unexplainable occurrences. Buildings, streets, and graveyards are haunted by ghosts of the past and the air is constantly filled with mysterious sounds. Since the whole state is haunted, we’ve narrowed it down to the 6 most haunted buildings in Southern Idaho if you’re looking for a scary location to visit this Halloween season.
WATCH: Idaho Dad Tricking Son Wins On America’s Funniest Videos
America's Funniest Home Videos just recently wrapped up Season 32. The season began airing late in 2021, and one Idaho submission of a conversation between an Idaho Falls father and son was selected in the top three and awarded a cash prize. America's Funniest Home Videos has been on television...
Why the Most Idaho Thing Ever Needs to Be Happening in Twin Falls
There are times in life when you are searching through Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or browsing the internet and come across a video that you can't help but share and watch over and over. Living in Idaho we see odd videos of things recorded here all the time, and often think, 'this is the most Idaho thing there is.' Sometimes you will come across a video where you think that and wonder how it wasn't recorded here, and I happened to come across a video like that. This event needs to be a weekend event in Twin Falls or needs to happen at the Twin Falls Fair yearly.
BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
In a Matter of Weeks Ugly Sweaters Will Consume Idaho
Do we give them points for creativity, or shudder when faced with the garishness? Ugly Christmas sweater season will soon be with us. I bring this up because I once owned one. It was a gift from my dad, and he didn’t appear to see the gag. He found this big oversized sweater, bought it, and then gave it to me at Christmas. The thing is, I wore it and I wore it a lot. It was heavy and very warm. At the time, I lived in a part of the country known for bitter winters.
10 Reasons Why the People of Twin Falls Are So Angry
Lately, it seems that no matter where you go, no matter who you see in public, or no matter what social media site you get on, the majority of people seem to be in a foul mood. The world seems to be angry, and with social media, we all seem to be taking it out on each other, instead of keeping it to ourselves. The problem is that when someone decides to spread their frustrations and anger to others, it then spreads like a virus and makes someone else angry, and then they spread it, causing a trickle effect. What is it that has everyone so upset these days, and why do the Magic Valley and others in the world seem angrier than ever before? Here are a few reasons why everyone seems to have a stick up their butts.
What Would You Do? Strange Driver Stopping Children in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if a mysterious car pulled up to your child, rolled down the window and an adult you don't know began talking to them? Would you be convicted of assault or murder? Would you follow them? Do you call the cops and let them handle it? Do you ignore it and hope it is a one-time thing? Do you pull your kid from school so they don't walk to school, or do you change how they get to school? This is a situation that was reported recently on a rants and raves page in the area, and any parent has to wonder what you would do if you found yourself in this situation, or heard about your child having this interaction.
Talented Idahoans Who Got National Attention on Contestant Shows
We have a lot of talent here in the gem state. Idaho is home to some incredible people who have hit some of the biggest stages and performed in front of millions of people watching at home. Here are some of the top Idaho contestants from American Idol, The Voice and Americas Got Talent.
