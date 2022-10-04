ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Republican Congressional candidate Nick Langworthy visits Elmira

By Brett Mills
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MY5Cr_0iMBPNFe00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy stopped by classic tile imports, a small business in Elmira Heights to announce his endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Langworthy talked about the state of small businesses in the Southern tier and around the United States.

“We have to make it cheaper to do business in New York but also around the country,” Langworthy said. “We have to get the burden off the back of our small business small business people.”

The owners of classic tile imports Mike and Holly Zaffarese have hope that Langworthy will win against his democratic opponent Max Della Pia as they acknowledged the struggle of being small business owners.

“We have to think about the economy is doing and how that is going to effect our business…are there things that we need to be doing to prepare for that to reduce the impact as much as possible?”

Max Della Pia made a statement to WETM regarding Langworthy’s comments.

“If everyone has healthcare, businesses don’t have to compete on benefits. Larger businesses will no longer have that advantage of hiring away small business employees”.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Who’s running for New York State offices?

(WETM) – From the highest office in the Empire State, to newly drawn congressional districts, it’s a busy election cycle across New York. The Southern Tier has more than 20 races to keep track of, but everyone’s ballots will show names of candidates running for statewide and regional offices, as well: Governor & Lieutenant Governor […]
ELECTIONS
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Elmira Heights, NY
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Fetterman, Oz respond to AP review of Lt. Governor records

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman came under fire Thursday morning after the Associated Press (AP) published a review of his daily schedule during the four years he served as lieutenant governor. The AP review of Fetterman’s daily calendars and attendance records claimed he kept a light work schedule and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Langworthy
POLITICO

Mike Doyle is urging voters in Pennsylvania's 12th District not to vote for Mike Doyle. Yes, you read that right. And it's not the first case of congressional name games in elections.

What's in a name? A candidate's name is creating confusion amongst voters in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, as the Republican nominee shares the same name as the retiring Democratic incumbent. Seeing double: Mike Doyle, the GOP candidate, has the same name as the congressman who has represented the area for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ithaca.com

Chief of Staff and Sustainability Director Resign Before Upcoming Election

The Chief of Staff and Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca have resigned from their positions in the incumbent mayor's administration weeks before the upcoming mayoral election on November 8. Faith Vavra, who has served as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor since she was appointed by...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Republican#Congressional#Southern#Nexstar Media Inc
95.3 Big Kat

Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills

The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America

One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
ELMIRA, NY
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy