Stevens Industries Opens Tot Mate® Central Childcare Facility
Stevens Industries opens childcare facility, Tot Mate® Central, as an added benefit for employees. Stevens Industries President and CEO Todd Wegman announces the opening of Tot Mate® Central, a company-owned childcare facility, on Monday, October 3, 2022. Tot Mate® Central was built as a benefit for Stevens Industries employees to help address the area’s childcare crisis.
Jasper County to Hold Sealed Bid Auction on Properties Obtained Through Tax Deed Proceedings
Jasper County, as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the...
Mette’s Cabinet Corner Ribbon Cutting
It was an honor to attend the ribbon cutting at Mette’s Cabinet Corner in Effingham this morning. The ribbon cutting was to celebrate the new addition of their 2,400-square-foot building!. Members of the Mette team, including Allen, Bob, Julie, and Don were present to cut the ribbon along with...
nowdecatur.com
Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony
October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
Woman says TikTok trend to blame for stolen car
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – You might have seen challenges go viral on social media, but one woman wants you to know not every trend is harmless. Within weeks, her son’s car was broken into, and hers was stolen. She said police are blaming Tik-Tok users. Police across the country have been warning Hyundai and Kia […]
How You Can Become Part Of Crisis Nursery Of Effingham
DID YOU KNOW there are a variety of ways to be a part of Crisis Nursery? What makes Crisis Nursery truly magical and possible are all the many ways the people in our wonderful community come together to support our mission of keeping children safe and families strong. We recognize each person has a unique way they can contribute, and we love and appreciate them all.
advantagenews.com
Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash
A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
Daisy Marie Fry, 85
Daisy Marie Fry, 85, of Stewardson, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Brookstone Estates in Effingham, IL. Daisy was born on February 24, 1937, in Havana, the daughter of Elmer and Lola (Mason) Cornwell. She married the love of her life, Billy Dean Fry, on August 25, 1957, and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage before his passing on May 15, 2022. Daisy touched many lives, young and old, during her years of teaching Sunday School and serving as a deaconess at the First Christian Church in Effingham. May she be smiling from heaven, pleased with the full and wonderful life she lived, and the many lives she so positively and beautifully touched. Daisy enjoyed art, flowers, cooking and doting on her family. She was a caring and attentive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.
Jay A. Kersey, 69
Jay A. Kersey, 69, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Effingham after a three-year battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Jay will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
2 dead after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Two people were killed Wednesday morning after their SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer near Hamel, Illinois. Illinois State Police identified one of the victims Thursday morning as 73-year-old Sheila Macon of Greenville. They didn't release the name of the second victim, a 17-year-old girl from Alton.
Paul A. Miller, 55
Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
Lake Land College Hosts Kubota Partnership Ribbon-Cutting Event
To celebrate Lake Land College’s new partnership with Kubota, representatives from both places participated in a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, Oct. 4. Students in the Diesel & Ag Power program at Lake Land College now have the option to earn up to eight Kubota Tech Certifications via Kubota equipment and principles incorporated into the existing Diesel & Ag Power courses.
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
This 3.3-acre estate is considered one of the most recognizable homes in Centralia.
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three vehicles involving farm equipment resulted in one death from an accident. Officials said that Gary Phillips, an 81-year-old man of Atwood, was driving North on Route 45 and trying to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw the John Deer Tractor and tried […]
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer. It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement. Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea. “I just saw an accident right […]
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for a Fayette County FTA warrant for contempt of court. John posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Tammy J. Williams of Salem for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
Effingham Closes Out Apollo Conference Play, Wins At Lincoln 47-0
On Friday night Effingham made the long trek north to Lincoln, possible for the final time in football and the long trip results in big shut out win 47-0. Lincoln connected on a long pass play on their first series only for the drive to stall out and have to punt. That would be the story of the night for the Railers, taking one step forward and two steps back. Effingham would capitalize and drive down the field in ten plays, finished off by a 24 yard run by Weldon Dunston. That would not be the final score for Effingham or Dunston on the night. Hearts would score again taking advantage of a short field, finished off by Dunston second score of the night to make it 14-0 after the opening quarter.
