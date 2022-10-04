Read full article on original website
‘Masterful’ Conor McGregor invents new UFC attack, floors hapless sparring partner with one punch
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is bragging about his “masterful” performance against whatever warm body signed up to be his punching bag but I think we can all agree that beating up a sparring partner who’s not allowed to hit back is like winning a shit-wiping contest against a constipated opponent.
Former UFC champion Rose Namajunas poses for Victoria’s Secret (Photo)
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is branching out into modeling. ‘Thug Rose’ has been out of action since her fight with Carla Esparza in May. The bout was a rematch of their first encounter at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in 2014. In their first outing, Esparza picked up a third-round submission victory to become strawweight champion.
Jake Paul offers NBA player Draymond Green $10 million to box after viral knockout of teammate
Jake Paul is willing to offer NBA star Draymond Green a lot of money to enter the boxing ring. The rise of crossover boxing in the last few years is some of the strangest theatre in combat sports. YouTubers, former professional football or basketball players, actors, wrestlers, and more, have all decided to enter the boxing ring for a huge payday.
Watch Conor McGregor stop sparring partner with brutal left hand after revealing he’ll move UP in weight for UFC return
CONOR McGREGOR has been upping the intensity of his UFC comeback preparations. McGregor, 34, is expected to return to the octagon soon after recovering from a horrific leg break he suffered last year during a trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. The Notorious is still not 100 per cent but has...
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
Adames: Charlo Got Cocky, Underestimated Montiel; That’s Why Fight Got More Complicated
Carlos Adames assumes the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel fight was more about what Charlo didn’t do than what Montiel accomplished. The Dominican middleweight contender claimed an overconfident Charlo took Montiel lightly. That’s why, according to Adames, their 12-round middleweight title fight was more competitive than oddsmakers and virtually everyone else expected in June 2021.
Leon Edwards: UFC welterweight champion confirms trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman and wants Villa Park date
Leon Edwards has confirmed his welterweight trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman will happen next year and wants it to take place at Villa Park in Birmingham. The Jamaican-British fighter, who is from Birmingham, beat Usman to become UFC world champion in August. Usman said after the fight that he would...
Jake Paul Optimistic that Match with Anderson Silva Fight Can Rack Up 700,000 PPV Buys
Jake Paul has a feeling his showdown with Anderson Silva will garner him the biggest pay-per-view numbers of his nascent boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is headed for an eight-round, 180-pound cruiserweight bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz, on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
Bobby Green Slapped With 6-Month USADA Suspension For Over-The-Counter Supplement With Banned Substance
USADA handed Bobby Green a six-month suspension for banned substance. “King” revealed that his last fight was canceled due to another failed drug test. UFC lightweight Bobby Green seems to have been dealing with issues with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in recent times. Last month, Green revealed that his UFC 276 bout with Jim Miller was scrapped due to a failed drug test with USADA. The 36-year-old is eligible to return to fighting on Nov. 16. However, he failed another drug test and is slapped with a six-month suspension instead.
‘I was simply acting’: Conor McGregor plays down spat with UFC legend Michael Bisping
Conor McGregor has played down his Twitter spat with Michael Bisping, claiming that he was ‘simply acting’ in an aggressive voice note aimed at the UFC legend.The two former UFC champions went back and forth on Twitter this week and last, and McGregor took exception to Bisping’s claim that the Irishman would need security to protect him if the pair were ever in the same room again.“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah?” McGregor said in a Twitter voice note addressed to the Briton last week. “Do you want to go to f***ing war? We’ll go to...
Gaethje On McGregor Bout: ‘I Don’t Want To Face PED Users’
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has spoken about a long-awaited matchup with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, who has been on the sidelines for over a year recovering from the broken leg he suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, has appeared to significantly bulk up in recent times.
Daniel Cormier responds to possibility of wrestling Brock Lesnar in WWE: ‘It makes a lot of sense’
Daniel Cormier is set to make his WWE debut as a special guest referee on the pro wrestling promotion’s Extreme Rules event on October 8th. That’s led many fans to speculate as to whether this could just be the first of many appearances for ‘DC’ in the squared circle.
Chael Sonnen believes Bo Nickal will end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282
Chael Sonnen has explained how and why Bo Nickal could end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282 in December. While he may not be on the best run of form right now, Darren Till is still one of the most recognisable names in the middleweight division. ‘The Gorilla’ has made a habit of making waves through social media and as we look ahead to the next couple of months, he has the opportunity to finally get back in the win column when he goes head to head with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282.
Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain
Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Edgar will face...
Ex-UFC Star James Vick Set To Make Karate Combat Debut On Oct. 29
James Vick will be crossing over into yet another combat sport. The UFC veteran retired from MMA back in 2021, after a string of five losses to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, Dan Hooker and others. However, Vick didn’t say anything about retiring from the fight game altogether.
Pittsburgh Steelers great Le’Veon Bell makes pro boxing debut versus former UFC star Uriah Hall on Paul vs Silva undercard
Former Pittsburgh Steelers star, and nine-year NFL veteran, Le’Veon Bell is set to make his professional boxing debut against a former star from the UFC on the undercard of the Oct. 29 event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. On Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported...
Rafael dos Anjos returns to welterweight, meets Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night in Orlando
Admittedly done chasing UFC titles, Rafael dos Anjos is also giving up on drastic weight cuts. Former UFC lightweight champion dos Anjos (32-14 MMA, 20-12 UFC) will revert from his brief return to the division where he once held gold and jump back up to welterweight for a clash with Bryan Barberena (18-8 MMA, 9-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 3.
Video: Georges St-Pierre shares words of champion wisdom with Israel Adesanya: ‘Heavy is the crown’
Georges St-Pierre has some advice for a current champion in the midst of his own historic title run. The former two-division UFC champion spent time with middleweight king Israel Adesanya at a dinner that Adesanya recorded and uploaded for a YouTube vlog, which can be viewed above. St-Pierre is widely...
Conor McGregor labels himself the ‘GOAT’ ahead of return: “The greatest comeback in sports history”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor believes he’s the GOAT ahead of his return. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. The series between the two was sitting at 1-1 heading into last summer’s massive clash. In the end, it was ‘The Diamond’ who got the last laugh.
