Former UFC champion Rose Namajunas poses for Victoria’s Secret (Photo)

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is branching out into modeling. ‘Thug Rose’ has been out of action since her fight with Carla Esparza in May. The bout was a rematch of their first encounter at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in 2014. In their first outing, Esparza picked up a third-round submission victory to become strawweight champion.
Boxing Scene

Adames: Charlo Got Cocky, Underestimated Montiel; That’s Why Fight Got More Complicated

Carlos Adames assumes the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel fight was more about what Charlo didn’t do than what Montiel accomplished. The Dominican middleweight contender claimed an overconfident Charlo took Montiel lightly. That’s why, according to Adames, their 12-round middleweight title fight was more competitive than oddsmakers and virtually everyone else expected in June 2021.
MiddleEasy

Bobby Green Slapped With 6-Month USADA Suspension For Over-The-Counter Supplement With Banned Substance

USADA handed Bobby Green a six-month suspension for banned substance. “King” revealed that his last fight was canceled due to another failed drug test. UFC lightweight Bobby Green seems to have been dealing with issues with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in recent times. Last month, Green revealed that his UFC 276 bout with Jim Miller was scrapped due to a failed drug test with USADA. The 36-year-old is eligible to return to fighting on Nov. 16. However, he failed another drug test and is slapped with a six-month suspension instead.
UFC
The Independent

‘I was simply acting’: Conor McGregor plays down spat with UFC legend Michael Bisping

Conor McGregor has played down his Twitter spat with Michael Bisping, claiming that he was ‘simply acting’ in an aggressive voice note aimed at the UFC legend.The two former UFC champions went back and forth on Twitter this week and last, and McGregor took exception to Bisping’s claim that the Irishman would need security to protect him if the pair were ever in the same room again.“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah?” McGregor said in a Twitter voice note addressed to the Briton last week. “Do you want to go to f***ing war? We’ll go to...
UFC
mmanews.com

Gaethje On McGregor Bout: ‘I Don’t Want To Face PED Users’

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has spoken about a long-awaited matchup with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, who has been on the sidelines for over a year recovering from the broken leg he suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, has appeared to significantly bulk up in recent times.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Bo Nickal will end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282

Chael Sonnen has explained how and why Bo Nickal could end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282 in December. While he may not be on the best run of form right now, Darren Till is still one of the most recognisable names in the middleweight division. ‘The Gorilla’ has made a habit of making waves through social media and as we look ahead to the next couple of months, he has the opportunity to finally get back in the win column when he goes head to head with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282.
UFC
mmanews.com

Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain

Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
LONG BEACH, CA
mmanews.com

Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Edgar will face...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MiddleEasy

Ex-UFC Star James Vick Set To Make Karate Combat Debut On Oct. 29

James Vick will be crossing over into yet another combat sport. The UFC veteran retired from MMA back in 2021, after a string of five losses to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, Dan Hooker and others. However, Vick didn’t say anything about retiring from the fight game altogether.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rafael dos Anjos returns to welterweight, meets Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night in Orlando

Admittedly done chasing UFC titles, Rafael dos Anjos is also giving up on drastic weight cuts. Former UFC lightweight champion dos Anjos (32-14 MMA, 20-12 UFC) will revert from his brief return to the division where he once held gold and jump back up to welterweight for a clash with Bryan Barberena (18-8 MMA, 9-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 3.
ORLANDO, FL
